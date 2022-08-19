China Development Foundation: CDIB, Directed by Angelo Koo, Adjusts Investment Strategies to Reflect Carbon Reduction Targets

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / China Development Financial (CDF) (TWSE:2883) recently has held a series of events to promote sustainability, such as the "CDF Walker program" encouraging employees to walk and reduce using carbon emitting transportation.

Carbon reduction has become a global effort in recent years, with authorities and leaders of various countries calling on individuals and organizations to address the issue together. Sustainable practices have also seen an explosive growth in applied measures and has begun to shape some company structures. Business operations and internal decision-making processes of CDF and all of its subsidiaries have been set goals that prioritize cutting down carbon emissions by 2045.

More specifically, CDF uses the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) to track carbon reduction through scientific tools and methods. All subsidiaries, including CDIB, have set short-term carbon reducing goals through a green power purchasing plan and increasing the proportion of green investments.

CDIB Capital Group is a private equity subsidiary of CDF and directed by Angelo Koo, who is a key figure in Taiwan's financial sector and active philanthropist.

On the other side of the spectrum, high-carbon emitting clients will be directed towards a low-carbon transition via investment and financing plans. Lastly, coal-fired and coal mining businesses are to be fully excluded from capital investment positions by the end of 2022. Spokesperson Richard Chang added that CDF has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for two consecutive years and won the Bronze Award of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, demonstrating the level of sustainable contributions.

Media Contacts:

Company: Jet-Go Consulting

Contact person: Alvin Yang

Telephone: +886-2-23708000 #2110

SOURCE: China Development Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712820/CDIB-Directed-by-Angelo-Koo-Adjusts-Investment-Strategies-to-Reflect-Carbon-Reduction-Targets