Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI CyberLabs Partners with Gradient MSP to Support Eight of the Top PSAs in the IT Channel

Nodeware®, a continuous scanning vulnerability management solution developed by IGI CyberLabs, now integrates with Gradient's Synthesize platform

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of Infinite Group, Inc. ("IGI") (OTCQB:IMCI), has partnered with Gradient MSP to integrate its patented vulnerability management solution, Nodeware, into Gradient's Synthesize Platform. This integration with Synthesize means billing reconciliation is now automated for MSPs, making it easier to ensure they're getting paid for the services that they're getting charged for.

"Bringing ease of use and added value to MSPs is a key focus for IGI CyberLabs, and the full integration of Nodeware into Gradient's Synthesize platform delivers that and more," said Frank Raimondi, VP of Channel Development at IGI. "The support and tools from Gradient are excellent, and together we are excited to enable more MSPs to deliver more value to their customers, ease of delivery and increased productivity for their operations, and improved bottom line to the company."

PSAs are a valuable business tool for MSPs that enables them to centralize their business operations, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. Through this integration, MSPs will be able to automatically reconcile their Nodeware licenses in a single mouse click to any of the PSAs integrated with Gradient.

"We are so excited to have Nodeware join the Synthesize Integration Program," said Andrea Ayala, Director, Technology Alliances at Gradient MSP. "Nodeware has seen incredible growth over the last year and will now accelerate their time-to-market by supporting eight of the top PSAs through Gradient's single integration."

The eight PSAs supported by this integration are Accelo, Autotask PSA, ConnectWise Manage, HaloPSA, Kaseya BMS, Pulseway, Syncro and Tigerpaw, giving MSPs the freedom to choose.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

Nodeware® is an in-demand cybersecurity solution that helps businesses reduce their risk of ransomware or other cyber-attacks-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. The easy-to-use SaaS solution helps businesses meet compliance requirements and can be bundled with other IT or security offerings or used to upsell managed services. And we're not just filling a security gap for your customers, we're also filling a void in the channel cybersecurity market-creating a powerful opportunity for MSPs and resellers. Learn more at nodeware.com and igicyberlabs.com.

About Gradient MSP

Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem a business automation and integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA platforms. Founded by technology and business entrepreneur Colin Knox, Gradient MSP is solving for two of the biggest challenges and greatest opportunities facing the industry: everything-as-a-service reconciliation and an open, frictionless IT channel ecosystem. meetgradient.com

About the Synthesize Billing Module (formerly Billable)

Released in November 2021, Gradient MSP's Synthesize Billing Module is the easiest way to reconcile billing of your MSP resale stack to your PSA, getting invoices out quicker without anything slipping through the cracks. Forget about numerous browser windows with tabs for days to determine which clients have which services and how much they're using of each. This solution represents a significant step in Gradient's vision of automating core business processes by connecting the different tools MSPs typically use. Watch how this solution can benefit your business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsX7o8b60xE and sign-up today: https://app.usegradient.com/registration.

Media Contact

Nour Dandan

Digital Marketing Manager

ndandan@igius.com

(585) 485-5785

For investment inquiries contact IR@igius.com.

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712817/IGI-CyberLabs-Partners-with-Gradient-MSP-to-Support-Eight-of-the-Top-PSAs-in-the-IT-Channel