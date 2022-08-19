Gasunie will establish a total storage capacity of approximately 26 million kilograms of hydrogen, with the first storage facility to be operational by 2026. Porsche Engineering has revealed its findings on the potential of hydrogen combustion engines, while hydrogen plans advanced in Australia and Portugal.Bilfinger and Gasunie aim to commission the first hydrogen cavern in the Netherlands by 2026, storing energy from wind parks and PV installations in deep underground salt layers near Zuidwending. "The compressor stations will inject around 76 million cubic meters of hydrogen gas into each of ...

