The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 19.08.2022.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 19.08.2022

.

ISIN Name

US03662Q1058 ANSYS Inc.

US1924461023 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

US2788651006 Ecolab Inc.

CA67077M1086 Nutrien Ltd.

US75886F1075 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

US1890541097 The Clorox Co.

US92766K1060 Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

