Zion Market Research: Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 2306.60 Million By 2028, At 7.10% CAGR | Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global therapeutic plasma exchange market size was worth USD 1,528.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 2306.60 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.10 percent over the forecast period.





Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Overview

Therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), also known as plasmapheresis, is an endovascular blood technique used to separate that means removing pathogenic substances from clients' blood and replacing them with replacement fluid such as albumin solution or frequently fresh frozen plasma. These compounds include infective autoantibodies, immune complexes, cryoglobulins, and cholesterol-containing lipoproteins. TPE is used to treat various autoimmune conditions, renal disorders, hematological disorders, etc., and is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Plasma viscosity can be significantly reduced by therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE). As a result, it can enhance blood flow and improve patient outcomes in COVID-19-positive critically ill patients. It is used as a first- or second-line therapy for a variety of chronic disorders in both neurology and non-neurological situations.

The main factors contributing to the market's growth are the rising number of clients with inflammatory illnesses, hematological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and the elderly population. The prevalence of neurological health issues has significantly increased among the elderly. The use of cutting-edge techniques like plasma exchange in treating neurological illnesses is also becoming more widely known. These elements are anticipated to create fantastic demand opportunities in the global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.10 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market was valued at approximately USD 1528.40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 2306.60 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. Therapeutic plasma exchange treatments are rarely used on pediatric patients. Although this therapeutic approach has several technical limitations in children, pediatric nephrology uses it more frequently.

Blood banks employ apheresis equipment to collect blood components, and hospitals utilize it for therapeutic plasma exchange operations.

Compared to other technologies, like membrane separation methods, this method needs a small amount of blood flow. It is a more advanced technique that simplifies getting blood through the patient's antecubital or radial veins.

The dominance of North America in the global therapeutics plasma exchange market is brought on by a growth in the incidence of several autoimmune diseases global, a sharp increase in the use of lipoprotein apheresis therapy for cardiac diseases such as coronary artery disease (CAD), hypercholesterolemia strokes, and atherosclerosis, as well as a recent surge in the number of cardiac deaths.

North America is anticipated to have the most revenue over the projected period due to established hospital infrastructure and top global companies. Their domination has been aided by the presence of numerous biotech enterprises, as well as academic and research institutions.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market By Diseases Indication (Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Hematology Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, And Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Growth Drivers

Therapeutic plasma exchange for pediatric patients to drive market growth.

Therapeutic plasma exchange treatments are rarely used on pediatric patients. Although this therapeutic approach has several technical limitations in children, pediatric nephrology uses it more frequently. Market players may have opportunities for expansion due to the increased use of therapeutic plasma exchange to treat various disorders. Due to technological advancements, juvenile children with renal disorders undergo TPE operations, which has fueled the growth of the global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Restraints

High cost of for therapeutic plasma exchange products to hinder the market growth.

The cost of equipment heavily influences the adoption of plasma exchange by medical professionals and, ultimately, patients. Blood banks employ apheresis equipment to collect blood components, and hospitals utilize it for therapeutic plasma exchange operations. The entire cost of apheresis treatments is also increased by the high cost of equipment and disposable items.

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Opportunities

Continuous advancement to present market growth opportunities.

Constant advancement in technology has improved and become a high-precision method. It improves patient satisfaction and more effective processing of goods made from blood and plasma. Compared to other technologies, like membrane separation methods, this method needs a small amount of blood flow. It is a more advanced technique that simplifies getting blood through the patient's antecubital or radial veins. More precise hydration status control for greater hemodynamic stability during treatment and improved patient comfort and safety during the TPE operation are also outcomes of these technological advancements, generating profitable potential pockets in the market.

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Segmentation

The global therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into end users, diseases indication, and region.

Based on end users, the market is classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2021, the hospital's category dominated the global market. The segment is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. The domination of the hospital sector is ascribed to an increase in autoimmune disorder sufferers and a growth in the number of patients using Medicare & other reimbursement systems. The hospital category is also driven by a surge in healthcare facility consolidation and an increase in doctors moving from private clinics to large-scale hospitals.

Based on disease indication, the global therapeutic plasma exchange market is segmented into neurological disorders, renal disorders, hematology disorders, and other disorders. The neurological disorder is anticipated to have the highest share in this market. The incidence and prevalence of neurological diseases are increasing in the geriatric population, knowledge & understanding of the use of plasma exchange in treating neurological diseases is rising, and key players are increasing their R&D expenditures on new applications for therapeutic plasma exchange in the management of neurological disorders. These factors are the main drivers of market growth.

List of Key Players in Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melungeon AG

Fresenius Kabir AG

Karasumi Laboratories Inc.

Haemon tics Corporation

Ceros Corporation

Hema care Corporation

Medica S.p.A.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1528.40 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2306.60 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.10 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melungeon AG, Fresenius Kabir AG, Karasumi Laboratories, Inc., Haemon tics Corporation, Ceros Corporation, Hema care Corporation, and Medica S.p.A. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Recent Developments

April 2020 : Terumo BCT and Marker Therapeutics received the first FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) device to treat COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory failure.

: Terumo BCT and Marker Therapeutics received the first FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) device to treat COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory failure. May 2020 Ceros Corporation acquired FDA regulatory permission to manufacture INTERCEPT plasma using a novel, disposable plastic kit.

December 2019 : Haemon tics Corporation launched its new corporate headquarters in Downtown Boston .

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the therapeutic plasma exchange market in 2021.

The dominance of North America in the global therapeutics plasma exchange market is brought on by a growth in the incidence of several autoimmune diseases global, a sharp increase in the use of lipoprotein apheresis therapy for cardiac diseases such as coronary artery disease (CAD), hypercholesterolemia strokes, and atherosclerosis, as well as a recent surge in the number of cardiac deaths. The demand for therapeutic plasma exchange treatments will be driven primarily by the high geriatric population and rising healthcare spending in this region over the next few years, which will undoubtedly accelerate the regional market expansion.

North America is anticipated to have the most revenue over the projected period due to established hospital infrastructure and top global companies. Their domination has been aided by the presence of numerous biotech enterprises, as well as academic and research institutions. The need for therapeutic plasma exchange treatments is also anticipated to increase over time due to the accelerated expansion of academic and research organizations in these fields.

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market is segmented as follows:

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: By Diseases Indication Outlook (2022-2028)

Neurological Disorders

Renal Disorders

Hematology Disorders

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

