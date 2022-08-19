Tongwei has won a contract to supply China Resources Power with 3 GW of solar panels, while Canadian Solar has revealed that it had a particularly strong second quarter. Tongwei has won a bid to supply 3 GW of solar modules to state-owned China Resources Power. It has agreed to provide 2.9 GW of 545 W modules and 1 GW of 545 W mono-facial panels for CNY 5.827 billion ($854.9 million), or a unit price of around CNY 1.94 per watt. Tongwei edged out Eging PV and Longi to win the order, which will be the group's biggest ever if it proceeds as planned. Canadian Solar has revealed that it recorded ...

