EVS Broadcast Equipment: Big Tech Interest in us Sports Rights Triggers 10-Year Contract Worth Over $50m for EVS

Big tech interest in US sports rights triggers 10-year CONTRACT worth over $50m for EVS

August 19th 2022, EVS.com

EVS, leading provider of live video technology, today announces it has signed a 10-year contract worth over $50 million with a major US-based broadcast and media production company. This agreement includes the delivery of EVS' live production, replays and highlights solution LiveCeption, combined with a long-term service level agreement (SLA). It also provides the customer with multiple benefits including access to EVS' latest technology innovations and upgrades for its installed base, a predictable operational spend, with a spread of capital expenditures over time, an easy way to plan for further expansion and a premium SLA.

The agreement comes as big tech companies intensifiy the competition with linear networks to secure live sports content by spending billions of dollars to acquire media rights of the most prestigious pro sports leagues in North America. And the bidding wars are just beginning since tech giants see live sports programming as the best way to increase subscription numbers and grow their streaming platforms.

Quentin Grutman, Chief Customer Officer at EVS said: "This partnership is a clear sign of confidence from one of our key North American customers. North America remains a strategic market for EVS and the recent strengthening of our North American team and its leadership enables us to achieve our ambitious plans."

"Big tech's move into live sports has sparked a chain reaction in the broadcast industry, where broadcasters and live service providers are looking to expand their production capacity while investing in future-proof technology," adds Serge Van Herck, CEO at EVS. "We are extremely proud of this multi-year agreement which represents a new milestone in the history of our company. It clearly demonstrates EVS is seen as a solid partner, able to meet future challenges of the broadcast and media industry. Most important of all, it provides our customer operational "peace of mind" for the next 10 years."

