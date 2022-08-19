World Class Holdings "WCH", a private fund concentrated on sustainable projects and raising capital with the use of advanced technology

Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2022) - World Class Holdings "WCH", a private fund, is delivering one of the first green jet Biofuel deals to meet the blockchain technology. The deal involves a 5-year bridge loan from World Class Holdings for up to $65,000,000 on a Debt Indenture with an above-market interest rate to investors to Northwest Advanced Biofuels, LLC "NWABF", a renewable Jet fuel development company.

The bridge loan is for the completion of the Northwest Advanced Biofuels, LLC, FEL2 and FEL3, which includes the following factors:

Final engineering and facility designs,

Leasing the land,

Finalizing the contracts feedstock agreements,

Securing construction contracts and

Acquiring permission for developing a 60 million gallon per year ("MGPY") commercial scale.

It will also assist in developing the woody biomass to SAF facility in the northwest at a strategically selected Site in the Columbia River Corridor dividing WA and OR.

"This deal will make history as one of the largest and most impactful green jet biofuels deals to enter the blockchain," said Stan Kastleman, Manager of World Class Holdings.

He further adds,

"The blockchain has never seen a groundbreaking transaction like this before within the green jet biofuel industry, and all parties involved are excited to take steps towards a greener and more sustainable future by making this deal. With this bridge loan, we are hoping that Northwest Advanced Biofuels can make a significant positive impact on the environment, according to industry pundits. Renewable energy and renewable biofuels (SAF), are more important than ever currently, which is why we are so passionate about moving forward with this deal."

The World Class Holdings, LLC tokenization of up to a 65-million-dollar debt to Northwest Advanced Biofuels offers the opportunity to accredited investors for financing based on the development of a biofuel facility in the Pacific Northwest.

The bridge loan from World Class Holdings, LLC is set to be repaid by either of the above mentioned funding sources on or before August 16, 2027. The transaction also includes:

A 10-year off-take agreement from Delta Airlines for sixty million gallons of biofuel per year.

NWABF has executed an MOU with Stonepeak concerning a commitment by one or more affiliates of Stonepeak for construction equity up to $600 million.

concerning a commitment by one or more affiliates of Stonepeak for construction equity up to $600 million. Construction debt sources currently identified by one of the largest investment firms in the US for over one billion dollars.

To represent the loan, World Class Holdings, LLC will issue 65,000 security tokens at $1,000 per token with a minimum investment of 33 tokens ($33,000) by accredited investor or qualified purchasers. World Class Holdings, LLC will also acquire an Indefinite annual Non-Dilutable Lender Cash Payment once Northwest Advanced Biofuels begins commercial operations.

About World Class Holdings

World Class Holdings, LLC "WCH" is a private fund concentrated on sustainable projects and raising capital with the use of blockchain technology. The mission of World Class Holdings, LLC is to help companies create a greener environment with environmentally friendly projects. At WCH, the team believe it is everyone's responsibility to take care of the planet. Not only for the future generations but the ones in the present day.

WCH uses advanced technology that is designed to reduce the negative impact of human activity on the environment. The company focuses on science, research, and cooperation through which they can achieve a sustainable environment for all.

Potential clients and interested traders can learn about World Class Holdings projects at: www.worldclassholdings.biz.

Disclaimer:

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. World Class Holdings LLC. "WCH", 1712 Pioneer Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001. WEBSITE link above.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential timing or consummation of the proposed merger transaction or the anticipated benefits thereof, including, without limitation, future financial and operating results. We caution readers that these and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties related to (i) the ability to obtain investor, principal, borrower, and regulatory approvals, or the possibility that they may delay the transaction or that such regulatory approval may result in the imposition of conditions that could cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the risk that a condition to the closing of the transaction may not be satisfied; (iii) the ability of WCH to successfully fund the debt offering and for the borrower to achieve its operational goals.

