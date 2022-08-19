Zion Market Research: At 13.80% CAGR, Global Healthcare Data Storage Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 7149.46 Million By 2028 | Healthcare Data Storage Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market Is Likely to Grow at A CAGR Value of Around 13.80% By 2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global healthcare data storage market size was worth around USD 3,291.70 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7149.46 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.80 percent over the forecast period.





Healthcare Data Storage Market: Overview

The growing amount of digital data created by healthcare companies, the quick & easy implementation of cloud storage solutions, and the increased acceptance of hybrid data storage solutions drive the healthcare backup and recovery. Furthermore, the enormous patient suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and osteoarthritis produces huge clinical databases that are difficult to maintain, driving the rising demand for healthcare data storage solutions. The increased use of electronic health records (EMR) and computerized provider order entry (CPOE) to save time and increase performance impacts the healthcare data storage business. Data security issues, increasing medical fraud, and cyber-attacks all impede the growth of the healthcare data storage industry.

The expanding acceptance of the Internet of Things (IoT), the development of social media, and the rising prevalence of healthcare wearables in individuals throughout the world give profitable opportunities that fuel the global healthcare data storage market expansion. Some of the primary elements driving this increase in product acceptance are the distribution model's ability to use inter architecture and lower risks associated with external assaults & data breaches.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Healthcare Data Storage Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Healthcare Data Storage Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.80 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Healthcare Data Storage Market was valued at approximately USD 3291.70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 7149.46 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. The introduction of process standardization and cloud-based computer networks for illness detection is a major driving force in the global healthcare data storage market. There is an increasing global demand for the early detection of diseases. The computing revolution has resulted in cloud computing, which leverages software, infrastructure, and platforms as services, thereby driving market growth.

Enhanced security concerns over cloud-based image processing and analytics limit the market's growth. Rising security worries over cloud-based image processing and analytics are expected to hinder the global healthcare data storage market.

Healthcare data storage solutions allow healthcare organizations to store, organize, and analyze data, which can then be used to make informed decisions and enhance operations. This is projected to boost the healthcare data storage solutions market, propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

The demand for dependable, secure, and cost-effective storage infrastructure is increasing, which will support the growth of the North American healthcare data storage market during the forecast period.

Increased rapid & early adoption of data storage solutions, an increase in the volume of unstructured healthcare data, the use of innovative solutions by clinics & hospitals, the availability of cost-effective storage, and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure are all contributing to the regional market growth. North America's leading countries are the United States and Canada .

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Healthcare Data Storage Market By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid Data), By Architecture (Object Storage, File Storage, Block Storage), By Type (Flash & Solid-State Storage, Magnetic Storage, Magnetic tapes and Magnetic disks), By Storage system( Storage Area Network, Direct-Attached Storage), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROS, and CMOS, Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Healthcare Data Storage Market: Growth Drivers

The introduction of the cloud-based computing system will likely pave the way for global market growth..

The introduction of process standardization and cloud-based computer networks for illness detection is a major driving force in the global healthcare data storage market. There is an increasing global demand for the early detection of diseases. The computing revolution has resulted in cloud computing, which leverages software, infrastructure, and platforms as services, thereby driving market growth.

Healthcare Data Storage Market: Restraints

The rising number of security worries may hamper the global market growth.

However, enhanced security concerns over cloud-based image processing and analytics limit the market's growth. Rising security worries over cloud-based image processing and analytics are expected to hinder the global healthcare data storage market.

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market: Opportunities

Rise in data storage to bring up several growth opportunities.

The healthcare data storage business is expected to grow fast due to the recent acceptance of data storage devices. Healthcare data storage solutions allow healthcare organizations to store, organize, and analyze data, which can then be used to make informed decisions and enhance operations. This is projected to boost the healthcare data storage solutions market, propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market: Segmentation

The global healthcare data storage market is segregated based on, type, storage, deployment, architecture, storage system, end users, and region.

By deployment model, the market is classified into on-premises, hybrid and remote. Over the forecast period, the on-premises market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Because customers have on-premises storage and manage their deployment, data retrieval systems, and backup, and restricted storage development model use multiple vendor design and reduce risks related to data breaches and external assaults.

By architecture, the market is segmented into object storage, file storage, and block storage. The file storage segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the market. It is an ancient practice to save data in this manner. Many businesses want a centralized, user-friendly, and accessible method of file storage. Small businesses favor it because it is more affordable than alternative methods of data storage.

By type, the market is segmented into flash & solid-state storage, magnetic storage, magnetic tapes, and magnetic disks. The largest segment by type is held by flash & solid-state storage in the market in 2021. Due to the higher storage of flash and solid-state compared to magnetic disks, it is anticipated to develop at the highest rate. Furthermore, flash drives and solid-state drives are now much more affordable, which has improved end-user adoption.

By end-use, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and COMS, others. The hospitals & clinics segment held a significant share in the market in2021.

List of Key Players in Healthcare Data Storage Market:

Dell

IBM Corporation

NetApp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Pure Storage Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Scalisi

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Fujitsu

Samsung

Drobox

Tantric

Cloudman .

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3291.70 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 7149.46 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.80 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Dell , IBM Corporation , NetApp , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Pure Storage, Inc. , Hitachi, Ltd. , Toshiba Corporation , Western Digital Corporation , Scalisi , Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. , Fujitsu , Samsung , Drobox , Tantric , and Cloudman . Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5410

Recent Developments

June 24, 2022 , Dell Technologies announced the improved system performance of Dell EMC Veral hyper-converged infrastructure, and has launched the Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers.

, Dell Technologies announced the improved system performance of Dell EMC Veral hyper-converged infrastructure, and has launched the Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers. June 05, 2019 , Scalisi launched its Ring 7.4 has distributed file and object storage which eases installation and continuous management and adds a low-cost server entry configuration.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the healthcare data storage market in 2021.

North America dominates the global healthcare data storage market due to the evolution of technology and increase in the volume of uncontrolled healthcare data in the region. The demand for dependable, secure, and cost-effective storage infrastructure is increasing, which will support the growth of the North American healthcare data storage market during the forecast period. Factors such as increased rapid & early adoption of data storage solutions, an increase in the volume of unstructured healthcare data, the use of innovative solutions by clinics & hospitals, the availability of cost-effective storage, and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure are all contributing to the regional market growth. North America's leading countries are the United States and Canada.

The region's growth can also be attributed to the rising population, rapid technological advancements, and the presence of countries. The growing older population and the current large patient pool drive the expansion of the healthcare data storage market.

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is segmented as follows:

Healthcare Data Storage Market: By Deployment Outlook (2022-2028)

On-premises

Remote

Hybrid

Healthcare Data Storage Market: By Architecture Outlook (2022-2028)

Object Storage

File Storage

Block Storage

Healthcare Data Storage Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Magnetic Storage

Magnetic Disks

Magnetic Tapes

Flash & Solid-state Storage

Healthcare Data Storage Market: By Storage System Outlook (2022-2028)

Direct-attached Storage

Network-attached Storage

Storage Area Network

Healthcare Data Storage Market: By End User System Outlook (2022-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, and CMOS

Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes, and Clinical Research Labs

Hospitals, Clinics, and ASCs

Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

Healthcare Data Storage Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

