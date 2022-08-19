Anzeige
Freitag, 19.08.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitagmorgen: Meilenstein gelungen! Massiver Ausbruch…
Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries Founder and CEO To Speak at Bank of America - 2022 Sustainability and Circular Materials Day

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America - 2022 Sustainability and Circular Materials Day, which will be held virtually, on September 1, 2022 at 11:45 am EDT.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

For More Information:

Investor Relations:
Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 617-755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712834/Loop-Industries-Founder-and-CEO-To-Speak-at-Bank-of-America-2022-Sustainability-and-Circular-Materials-Day

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
