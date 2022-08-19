Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitagmorgen: Meilenstein gelungen! Massiver Ausbruch…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.08.2022 | 21:44
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baja Beach Fest 2022 Runs Smoothly and Safely: Baja California Ministry of Tourism

ROSARITO BEACHES, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Baja Beach Fest 2022 which kicked off its first weekend from August 12-14, 2022 and will continue to resume normally and safely this weekend, August 19-21, 202, as stated by Miguel Aguiñiga Rodríguez, the State Secretary of Tourism, who also informed that zero incidents had occurred in the development of the festival and the area is secure.

"The festival has a successful turnout this year with its large attendance and tourism, which has also allowed a significant economic impact that will exceed that of 2021, both in Rosarito and Tijuana," said the state official. He added that the attendees have not only enjoyed an extraordinary event, but also a tourism industry that offers a variety of services that are the best."

Aguiñiga informed that to provide better logistics for Baja Beach Fest attendees, the number of shuttle buses available in Tijuana has increased for those who may be experiencing transportation problems, and that highway and toll lanes are clear and unrestricted.

There are no border crossing problems with all personnel, artists and staff, nor in the surrounding areas and within the festival grounds.

"All associated hotels in Tijuana, Rosarito, and Greater Baja have not reported any incidents and resume normal operations," said Aguiñiga.

The first weekend of the festival program went on as planned, and those who performed during the closing hours of the event did so smoothly.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Tourism is working diligently with the Board of Security Coordination to continue providing both the attendees of the Baja Beach Fest 2022 and tourists visiting Baja California this weekend with a destination that meets expectations in a safe environment.

Contact:

Romina Martinez
Head of VIP Relations
BURGERROCK MEDIA

Source: Baja California's Ministry of Sustainable Economy and Tourism



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712613/Baja-Beach-Fest-2022-Runs-Smoothly-and-Safely-Baja-California-Ministry-of-Tourism

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.