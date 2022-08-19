Baja Beach Fest 2022 Runs Smoothly and Safely: Baja California Ministry of Tourism

ROSARITO BEACHES, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Baja Beach Fest 2022 which kicked off its first weekend from August 12-14, 2022 and will continue to resume normally and safely this weekend, August 19-21, 202, as stated by Miguel Aguiñiga Rodríguez, the State Secretary of Tourism, who also informed that zero incidents had occurred in the development of the festival and the area is secure.

"The festival has a successful turnout this year with its large attendance and tourism, which has also allowed a significant economic impact that will exceed that of 2021, both in Rosarito and Tijuana," said the state official. He added that the attendees have not only enjoyed an extraordinary event, but also a tourism industry that offers a variety of services that are the best."

Aguiñiga informed that to provide better logistics for Baja Beach Fest attendees, the number of shuttle buses available in Tijuana has increased for those who may be experiencing transportation problems, and that highway and toll lanes are clear and unrestricted.

There are no border crossing problems with all personnel, artists and staff, nor in the surrounding areas and within the festival grounds.

"All associated hotels in Tijuana, Rosarito, and Greater Baja have not reported any incidents and resume normal operations," said Aguiñiga.

The first weekend of the festival program went on as planned, and those who performed during the closing hours of the event did so smoothly.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Tourism is working diligently with the Board of Security Coordination to continue providing both the attendees of the Baja Beach Fest 2022 and tourists visiting Baja California this weekend with a destination that meets expectations in a safe environment.

