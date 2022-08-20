Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2022) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0FRA) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") announces that the Company's board of directors have adopted a new form share option plan (the "New Option Plan"), to replace the Company's current 10% "rolling" share option plan. The New Option Plan was created to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021. The New Option Plan also allows option holders to exercise options on a "Cashless Exercise" or "Net Exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by the new policy. The New Option Plan has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and is subject to shareholder ratification at the Company's annual general and special meeting scheduled for September 23, 2022.

Also, the Company's board of directors have made amendments to its fixed restricted share unit plan to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021 (the "Amended and Restated Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan"). The Amended and Restated Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan has also been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and is also subject to shareholder ratification at the Company's annual general and special meeting scheduled for September 23, 2022.

Additional details regarding the New Option Plan and the Amended and Restated Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan are contained in the information circular which will be filed on SEDAR in respect of the annual general and special meeting.

