Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2022) - First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE: WPN) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) (FSE: 3WK) ("First Responder" or the "Company") reports that it has appointed Kulwant Malhi as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Malhi was a founder and is a significant shareholder of the Company and has accepted his engagement to assist the Company in its efforts to restructure its business. Mr. Malhi replaces Alfred Wong who has left the Company. Mr. Wong has asserted a claim for severance and related payments pursuant to an alleged services agreement among the Company and Mr. Wong's personal service company. The Company intends to dispute Mr. Wong's claim and including the validity of the services agreement. Any claim by Mr. Wong will be vigorously defended.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

