Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - The PossChain team is both humbled and delighted to announce that the Poss token will be listed on BitMart Exchange.





PossChain

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8840/134352_a036df72945d0898_001full.jpg

The Poss token will permit users to transact with others on the blockchain, as well as pay for all utility fees in the ecosystem. The token can be used for governance, staking, transactions, smart contracts, and validator rewards on the platform.

As investors have been anticipating which exchange Poss token will be listed, the team has announced that a BitMart listing has long been one of their goals to enable as many people as possible worldwide to buy and hold Poss token while also adding liquidity to the coin and network.

The team has been in touch with BitMart's administrators for quite some time and went through a pervasive due diligence process. Being a part of such a procedure and obtaining such confirmation makes the team very satisfied, knowing that BitMart will set such a high standard of professionalism.

The Poss token will be listed on BitMart. This will be Poss token's first exchange platform once the sale event is completed.

The PossChain team has been precise in choosing its first platform to list its token to enable a hassle-free user transaction and enhance the token's value when it finally gets listed. The team mentioned that they owe much appreciation to their community, which put them on the radar of decision-makers in BitMart.

The team has also mentioned that new listings are on the way and are in contact with many exchanges for new listing news.

The team has been dedicated to ensuring the thriving of the PossChain project. The Poss technology is built to provide end-to-end anonymity for the entire defi stack.

The PossChain Team also mentioned that the new exchange news is coming.

How will the listing work?

BitMart Exchange will list the Poss token. Users can effortlessly trade Poss native coins for ERC20/BEP2 tokens through the PossChain Bridge on BitMart Exchange.

Why did PossChain choose BitMart as its first exchange platform?

BitMart is an international cryptocurrency exchange that enables users in 180+ countries to purchase and sell over 1,000 digital currencies and tokens. BitMart provides all the features one would anticipate from a global crypto exchange.

CEX exchanges procure a user-friendly protocol that stimulates the purchase and surveillance of digital assets.

The team stated that they chose BitMart because it offers developed charting, numerous order types, including market and limit orders, futures trading, and low trading fees.

Additionally, BitMart has an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk for institutional investors. This will enable the investors to trade potentially with no drawback.

To learn more about BitMart, visit their website at www.BitMart.com and download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Transaction fees

BitMart is the exchange with one of the lowest trading fees in the market, which is one of the fundamental reasons the team also nominated the exchange.

For all of PossChain's updates and to join the conversation, be sure to check these channels:

Website: https://www.Posschain.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Posschain

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Posschain

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Posschain

Whitepaper: https://Posschain.com/Posschain-whitepaper.pdf

Contact:

Company: PossChain

Founder & CEO: James Garcia

Contact: info@posschain.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134352