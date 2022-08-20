Company seeks to increment its nationwide dealings by twenty five percent this year.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - US Patriot Steel, and founders Damon Georgalos and Karl Overington, announce company ambitions to increment its nationwide dealings by twenty five percent later this year.

US Patriot steel, a top US dealer in commercial and private steel buildings, has been responsible for over 6700 commercial and private projects nationwide. The company has also reported a steady incline in profits throughout 2022 . Now focusing its ambitions on expanding its manufacturing operations into all major metropolitan cities nationwide. Georgalos, and business partner Karl Overington founded US Patriot steel in a joint multimillion dollar venture in 2005. Since then, they have grown the company into one of Americas top private dealers in commercial and residential steel building nationwide.

