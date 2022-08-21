Anzeige
21.08.2022
PRADA REVEALS PRADA PARADOXE FRAGRANCE FILM CAMPAIGN

PARIS, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prada announces the worldwide launch of Prada Paradoxe, the new women's fragrance that celebrates the multi-dimensionality of a woman impossible to frame. The campaign features Emma Watson, who plays both the starring role in the film short and makes her directorial debut in realising the film.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9075451-prada-reveals-prada-paradoxe-fragrance-film-campaign/

The campaign celebrates the myriad unique elements of every woman that come together to create an authentic, ever-evolving whole: a woman that is never the same, yet always herself.

Starring award-winning actor and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson as the conductor of her own symphony of dimensions - the performer, the activist, the actor, the woman - in a dynamic, revelatory short capturing the empowered spirit of Prada Paradoxe.

"I think it was serendipitous that Prada came to me with this project. It was around the time when I had really made a decision in my heart and my head that I wanted to direct - and I found the concept of being a woman who is a paradox so compelling. I hope that the values behind Prada Paradoxe give women a little more space to celebrate themselves, to know that it's ok to be complex and to explore the different facets of themselves that make them the fullest expression of who they are." - Emma Watson, Actor, Director, Activist

"It is an honour to work with Emma Watson, not simply in the capacity of her acting talent, but in her directorial debut. Prada Paradoxe is inspired by the infinite and empowering facets that make every woman unique and Emma wholly embodies this. Her multiple dimensions and ability to speak to highly engaged generations make her the perfect embodiment of Prada Paradoxe." - Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager

The Prada Paradoxe film campaign launches worldwide across television, digital channels and outdoor media from August 22nd.

Talent and Film Director: Emma Watson

Music: "Lord It's a Feeling" by London Grammar

Contact

Mickael Roux
Mickael.roux@loreal.com

Video - https://youtu.be/8MS7tr9zHNE
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878939/Prada_Logo.jpg

