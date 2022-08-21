World Laparoscopy Hospital is an International Training Institute of Laparoscopic Surgery in India. Recently, the organization has expanded its services by launching an institute of Minimal Access Surgery in different countries.

Gurugram, India--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2022) - In the latest development, Gurgaon-headquartered World Laparoscopy Hospital has forayed into Dubai, UAE, and Orlando, Florida, USA, by launching an institute of Minimal Access Surgery.





Dr. R.K. Mishra

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/134400_b8c7e76d045c69ae_001full.jpg

World Laparoscopy Hospital is one of India's oldest institutes of Minimal Access Surgery. It was established in 2000 and emerged as the first private institute in India to start Robotic Surgery. Founded by Dr. R. K. Mishra, a surgeon and an authority on minimal access surgery, World Laparoscopy Hospital offers tertiary and quaternary care health services in various specialties. It provides the required patients with laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

Announcing the hospital launch, Dr. Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director of the World Laparoscopy Hospital, said that, "Surgeons and gynaecologists of middle east and America no longer need to search for the world-class institute as WLH is in their country to serve them."

In addition, the institute will be offering medical and surgical services from its Indian facilities. It will also train surgeons, gynecologists, urologists, and pediatric surgeons from all over the world in the advanced surgical practices followed worldwide.

According to Prof. Steven D. Wexner, one of the faculty of this institute says, "World Laparoscopy Hospital is far from the only Indian institute on the receiving end of this steady stream of pitches for international collaboration, but it is one of the most successful at responding to them."

Dr. R.K. Mishra, chairman of World Laparoscopy Hospital, further adds, "Since the beginning of this year, the number has been hovering around 5,000 patients, which shows a considerable increase over the last two years. But we are still behind the countries such as Bangkok (and Jordan. We target an increase of 100 percent in foreign patients in the next 2-3 years"

About World Laparoscopy Hospital

World Laparoscopy Hospital is an Indian healthcare organization. At World Laparoscopy Hospital, surgeons and gynecologists get the opportunity to learn all laparoscopic surgeries within the ultramodern laparoscopic HD wet operating room. It is followed by live exposure to live Laparoscopic surgery in operation theatre with a consultant. The medical organization caters to its patients with advanced treatment through laparoscopic and robotic surgery in modern infrastructure.

Intending patients and potential surgeons must visit the following links to learn more about the organization:

Website | Dr. R.K. Mishra

World Laparoscopy Training Institute

Bld.No: 27, DHCC, Dubai

UAE: +971525857874

World Laparoscopy Training Institute

8320 Inv Dr, Tallahassee, Florida

USA: +1 321 250 7653

Media Contact:

Contact person: Dr. R.K. Mishra

Company Name: World Laparoscopy Hospital

Email: contact@laparoscopyhospital.com

Website: https://www.laparoscopicvideo.com

Contact number: +919811416838

City: Gurugram

State: NCR Delhi

Country: India

