Astra is a business growth partner. Recently, Astra has been expanding its services in the international market.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2022) - Astra, a digital marketing agency that goes beyond simple marketing. They partner with small and medium sized businesses to help them scale to the next level by offering all the necessary tools that a business needs to reach and sustain exponential growth. Astra has announced this week that they have already surpassed their target for 2022 by launching 5 divisions around the world.





The Texas-based business growth partner has found a gap in the market and helps small to medium sized businesses transition into the online world. They utilize an omni-channel 360° direct response approach to propel their clients' goals and optimize for exceptional performance.

In recent interview with their Co-Founder, Amanda Luz said:

"We are currently serving 25 sectors, and we are excited for what 2023 has in store for us. We have been contacted by multiple companies in Fortune 500 and we are looking forward to seeing how it will unveil. We typically partner with businesses that are making a hundred thousand a month and give them a custom strategic plan to try to reach seven figures per month."

Astra is constantly recruiting top-caliber talent worldwide to ensure they can over-deliver and evolve. Astra solely partners with businesses that they believe they can improve by providing a custom full-stack growth strategy. Their marketing expertise includes paid media ads, PPC, funnel creations, lead nurturing, influencer marketing, branding, creative design, and content generation.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expanding our operations to the Global Market, and that we are one of the fastest growing American companies of 2022," said Jeet Banerjee at their latest announcement. Jeet is Astra's Co-Founder who's been featured in several press releases for his entrepreneurial track record.

The team is ultra-focused on providing their clients with high quality clients. Their results have set a new standard in the industry as they believe small to medium sized businesses should have the same opportunities and access to top-notch algorithmic machine learning as the big companies do, but at a much smaller cost.

Astra will continue to prove it is unstoppable and is currently serving the United States, Canada, Brazil, Indian and European markets.

