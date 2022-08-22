Allied Market Research: High-frequency transformer Market to reach $3.5 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 6.7% CAGR: AM

Increase in adoption of electric vehicles and positive growth of the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global high-frequency transformer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "High Frequency Transformer Market by Power Output (Up to 50W, 51 to100W, 101 to 400W, 401W and Above), by Application (Power Supplies, Alternative Energy Inverters, Electronic Switching Devices, LED Lighting, Plasma Generation, Personal Electronics, Others), by Vertical (Military and Defense, RF and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global high-frequency transformer industry was accounted for $1.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.





Download Report (300+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17523

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in adoption of electric vehicles and positive growth of the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global high-frequency transformer market. However, surge in prices of raw materials used in manufacturing of high-frequency transformers hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for consumer electronics and household appliances would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected prime market players operating in the supply chain.

Lack of skilled workforce and delayed projected due to prolonged lockdown hampered the market growth.

On the other hand, increase in demand for power electronics solutions in industrial and consumer electronics sector has fueled the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 $61.30 billion Growth rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation., Delta Electronics Inc, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, Würth Elektronik Gmbh & Co. KG, TT Electronics, Bel Fuse Inc, Samsung Electro-mechanics, Panasonic Corporation, Taiyo Yuden co., ltd., Tabuchi Electric co., Ltd, Bourns, Inc, Falco electronics, Coilcraft Inc, ABC Taiwan electronics Corp, GCI technologies, and Sumida Corporation Access Table PDF

The 101 to 400W segment held the largest share

By power output, the 101 to 400W segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global high-frequency transformer market, due to rise in demand for alternative energy solutions across prime economies. However, the 401W and above segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments by prime players in the industry 4.0 solution.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/175234

The power supplies segment dominated the market

By application, the power supplies segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fifths of the global high-frequency transformer market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031, due to growing trend of component miniaturization. The report includes analysis of other segments such as the alternative energy inverters, LED lighting, electronic switching devices, plasma generation, personal electronics, and others.

The healthcare segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period, due to development and use of high-frequency transformers. However, the manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global high-frequency transformer market, owing to surge in demand for consumer electronics products and the rise in technological awareness.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

By region, the global high-frequency transformer market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market, due to surge in investment by prime players in consumer electronics and industrial electronics applications. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period, owing to rising awareness about power supplies and LED lighting solutions.

Major market players

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

Würth Elektronik Gmbh & Co. KG

TT Electronics

Bel Fuse Inc

Samsung Electro-mechanics

Panasonic Corporation

Taiyo Yuden co., ltd.

co., ltd. Tabuchi Electric co., Ltd.

Bourns, Inc.

Falco electronics

Coilcraft Inc

ABC Taiwan electronics Corp

electronics Corp GCI technologies

Sumida Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global high-frequency transformer market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the high frequency transformer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing high frequency transformer market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the high frequency transformer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global high frequency transformer market forecast, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments & Key Market Players

Power Output

101 to 400W

401W and Above

Up to 50W

51 to100W

Application

Power Supplies

Alternative Energy Inverters

Electronic Switching Devices

LED Lighting

Plasma Generation

Personal Electronics

Others

Vertical

Military and Defense

RF and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Manufacturing



Electronics





Transmission and Distribution





Automotive

Healthcare

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription | Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

U.S. consumer product safety testing market size was valued at $7,453.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,546.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6%.

Satellite modem market was valued at $354.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1033.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Graphene battery market was valued at $48.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $398.6 million by 2027, to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period

Power discrete and modules market size was valued at $20.75 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $35.92 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Home security solutions market was valued at $48.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $121.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2022 to 2030.

Advanced packaging market size was valued at $29.42 billion in 2019 and projected to reach $64.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg