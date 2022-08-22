Slashdev is changing the way fast-growing tech companies hire engineers.

Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2022) - Slashdev, a company based in the USA, is pleased to introduce a global talent partner to revolutionize how global tech companies are sourcing talent for remote working teams. With challenging times finding the right talent in the market, Slashdev helps businesses to vet talented developers and recruit flexible remote engineers. With the help of Slashdev, companies can hire expert engineers, with at least five to ten-plus years of professional service which costs about 28$ to 38$ per hour in a matter of days.





Slashdev offers an affordable engineering talent network on the market today. It is built to provide the ultimate value to its partners, as clients only need to pay for the hours the engineers worked. The team at Slashdev will conduct extensive testing and vetting to ensure that all their engineers are the best of the best. This allows clients to work with some of the best engineers in the world.

All of Slashdev's engineers are on flexible freelance contracts, allowing them to join the client's team part-time or full-time without any long-term commitment. This flexibility helps enable the clients to have the flexibility to add or remove the engineer's service. When the client's project slows down and drops their hours, the engineering expenses also scale down with the project workload as the engineers are paid per hour.

The process is straightforward, and companies just need to submit a request with the technology stack, work level and any additional requirements they need to Slashdev. The Slashdev talent team will match the best developer in our network to fit the client's needs in a few days. Slashdev will help set clients up with the industry standard ways of working to ensure they can kick off their project successfully.

Slashdev also offers customized recruitment for clients looking for something much more specific, which takes about a week. In the rare case that the company is unsatisfied or something doesn't go well, Slashdev offers a one-week money-back guarantee. Slashdev's mission is to always provide partners with professionally recruited engineers at an incredible value and be the best in the world. The company believes in making an iconic impact on the world through technology and innovation.

About Slashdev

Slashdev is a global talent partner that helps connect top engineers to companies. Slashdev was founded after their experience with sourcing technical talent. The company's main goal is to be the best talent platform in the world and build everything with the future in mind. Companies can hire Slashdev's engineers fully vetted by Slashdev's team and pay them for their work hours only.

