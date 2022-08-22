- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse Group announces appointments to the Executive Board.
- • Credit Suisse appointments of Dixit Joshi as Chief Financial Officer and Francesca McDonagh as Group Chief Operating Officer
- • Credit Suisse Michael J. Rongetti is named as ad interim Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management division
- • All three will report directly to Group CEO Ulrich Körner
- • Francesco De Ferrari, CEO of the Wealth Management division, is appointed CEO of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region after serving in this role on an ad interim basis since January 2022
