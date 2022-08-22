- (PLX AI) - Norsk Hydro says strike at Hydro Sunndal will initially lead to a gradual shut-down of 20 percent of production within four weeks.
- • Strike initiated today; around 30 members of Industri Energi will not report to work at the aluminium plant and the ramp down of production agreement will be implemented
- • The strike also entails a halt in the shipment of products to customers from Hydro Sunndal for the duration of the strike, which will lead to delays in deliveries
- • If the strike lasts for more than four weeks, another 10 percent of production will be shut down each week until one section of the production line remains
- • The strike includes Industri Energi members who are under the Electrochemical Agreement
- • These members will go on strike gradually, as ramping down of production requires considerable work effort from the operators at the aluminium plant, Hydro said
