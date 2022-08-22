EDF Renewables has revealed that four projects at a US Bureau of Land Management site are now delivering clean energy to the California grid.From pv magazine USA EDF Renewables North America has achieved commercial operations for a series of four projects at its Palen Solar site in California. The projects combine for a total capacity of 620 MW of solar and 50 MW/ 200 MWh of energy storage. The site is administered by the US Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM). BLM designated the area as a Solar Energy Zone and Development Focus Area, set aside by the federal agency for utility-scale renewable ...

