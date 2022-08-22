Regulatory News:

Following the successful 2021 launch of its employee share ownership plan in France, Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) announces its first capital increase for international staff.

In accordance with a resolution of the Group's Board of Directors on 31 March 2022, the total number of shares on offer is capped at 40,000, or 0.07% of shareholders' equity at that date.

Under the timeline for the transaction, and subject to the decision of the Chief Executive Officer, eligible employees can subscribe shares between 12 September and 30 September. The capital increase will be recorded on 27 October 2022.

Under the terms of the offer, employees can purchase shares at 20% below a reference price to be set by the CEO on 9 September 2022. Employee contributions will be matched by an employer contribution of up to €400 (gross).

Share purchases will be cleared and delivered no later than 27 October 2022.

Rémy Cointreau Chief Executive Officer Eric Vallat said: "The successful 2021 launch of our first employee share ownership plan in France gave the majority of our people an opportunity to express their commitment to Rémy Cointreau and their confidence in our growth potential. Now we're expanding the program to our international staff. We plan to pursue our strategy for 2030 as we work to establish ourselves as the world leader in exceptional spirits. This new stock option plan will make all of our employees partners in achieving these long-term goals."

This press release constitutes the information document required to benefit from the exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus provided for in Article 1 4°i) and 5°h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017. This information document is for information purposes only and should not be considered as a form of canvassing or solicitation for employees and former employees to participate in the 'My Remy Cointreau' plan. No advice or investment recommendation is given by Rémy Cointreau or any employer regarding this plan. The decision to invest is a personal one, to be taken by the eligible employee considering the diversification of his or her portfolio.

For more information, see the detailed "My Rémy Cointreau 2022" brochure at www.myremycointreau2022.com.

