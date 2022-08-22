- (PLX AI) - Intrum shares may fall today after the company unexpectedly replaced its CEO over the weekend, analysts said.
- • Anders Engdahl will step down from his position as President and CEO of Intrum and leave the company with immediate effect, the company said yesterday
- • Current Board member Andrés Rubio will be acting President and CEO until the recruitment of a permanent solution
- • The company has not delivered on its market-leading position and full potential, mainly due to insufficient commercial development, according to the Board
- • The CEO shift adds uncertainty and the share is likely to underperform, SEB said
- • We are surprised by the timing of the CEO change as Intrum is amid a large transformation program, Carnegie said
- • Shares are likely to underperform the market today as the news introduce near-term uncertainty to the progress of One Intrum and the general soundness of Intrum's operations: Carnegie
- • While Strategic Markets and Portfolio Investment have shows strong figures, negative organic growth in CMS has been a downside, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • The largest shareholder, Nordic Capital, probably is keen to raise the share price in order to reduce and eventually divest their holdings in Intrum, Kepler said
