Montag, 22.08.2022
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 
Tradegate
22.08.22
11:35 Uhr
179,70 Euro
+0,24
+0,13 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2022 | 10:08
116 Leser
HSBC Bank PLC: Pepsico, Inc. Announces Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Pepsico, Inc.

Guarantor (if any):

na

Aggregate nominal amount:

GBP 300,000,000 / GBP 450,000,000

Description:

Fixed due 22nd July 2029 / Fixed due 22nd July 2034

Offer price:

99.950 / 99.690

Stabilising Manager:

HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: HSBC Bank PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712973/Pepsico-Inc-Announces-Post-Stabilisation-Notice

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
