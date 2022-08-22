JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJuly 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st July 2022 US$ 4.75

JZCP's NAV at 31 July 2022 is $4.75 per share ($4.82 per share at 30 June 2022), the decrease in NAV of (7) cents per share is due to investment losses of (2) cents, net fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stJuly 2022:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 373,770 Cash and Cash equivalents 138,992 Other Receivables 349 Total Assets 513,111 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,447 ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 69,507 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 32,137 Other liabilities 1,240 Total Liabilities 145,331 Net Asset Value 367,780 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.75



Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com