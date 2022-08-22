Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.08.2022
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJuly 2022 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st July 2022US$ 4.75

JZCP's NAV at 31 July 2022 is $4.75 per share ($4.82 per share at 30 June 2022), the decrease in NAV of (7) cents per share is due to investment losses of (2) cents, net fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stJuly 2022:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments373,770
Cash and Cash equivalents138,992
Other Receivables349
Total Assets513,111
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202742,447
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202269,507
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202232,137
Other liabilities1,240
Total Liabilities145,331
Net Asset Value367,780
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.75


Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
