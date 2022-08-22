Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) announced today that Richard Mortellaro has been appointed to the position of President and CEO of Eutelsat America Corp. (EAC). He will succeed David Bair who is retiring.

Eutelsat America Corp., a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications, delivers communications services and solutions to US Government and Military customers around the globe in support of national security missions.

Richard joins EAC after an extensive career spanning 30 years in the satellite industry, leading global sales, marketing and business development activities of companies; first as a Broadcast Sales Director at Intelsat, and subsequently within Loral Skynet Group which merged with Telesat in 2007 in the positions of Global Sales VP and latterly International Sales VP. Prior to joining Eutelsat, Richard was Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Fixed Satellite Services Business Development Activities at EchoStar Satellite Services, LLC. He has an MA in Communications from the University of New Orleans and a BA in Communications from Loyola University (New Orleans).

Commenting on the appointment, Sidney E. Fuchs, Board Chair at EAC: "We are delighted to welcome Richard to Eutelsat America Corp. and are confident that his extensive skill-set and experience will be a great asset to us as we strengthen Eutelsat's development in the Americas region". Mortellaro noted: "I look forward to leading EAC during this exciting time in our industry as we execute Eutelsat's vision and strategy".

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

