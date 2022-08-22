In-house Microbiology laboratory commissioned to accelerate product range development and enhance differentiation

Experienced microbiologists will ensure drug substance quality control, perform analytics research on potential drugs, and advance new applications for proprietary form of hypochlorous acid

Introduction of the new team underscores SpectrumX's commitment to strict analytical and quality control methods, which will allow the Company to more quickly and efficiently bring their products to market

SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, today announces that it has appointed a head of microbiology, Annaliese Waite, BSc, and microbiologist Heather Lloyd, MSc, LIBMS (Licentiate of the Institute of Biomedical Science). These appointments form a new microbiology team at SpectrumX and further the Company's strategy to expand its product R&D division.

Waite brings extensive microbiology experience at large pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, where she developed rapid sterility testing for the Covid-19 vaccine. Most recently, she was a member of the technical team at Byotrol, an antimicrobial technologies company, where she focused on R&D, including microbiological testing and conducting preparatory procedures to ensure quality standards. At SpectrumX, Waite will apply her industry expertise to expand the company's product R&D capabilities through developing testing methods, managing its laboratories, and preparing a quality control programme for SpectrumX's products. This will allow the Company to more seamlessly implement necessary regulatory procedures in preparation for market authorisation.

Lloyd is experienced in assessing antimicrobial efficacy of both industrial and cosmetic product samples, most recently as a microbiologist at Thor Specialities, a multinational manufacturer and distributor of biocides, flame retardants, personal care ingredients, and other speciality chemicals. Lloyd's efficacy testing expertise will inform and enhance the development and production of SPX-001, SpectrumX's prospective antipathogenic medicinal treatment that contains the Company's patent-pending formulation of hypochlorous acid (HOCl). She also brings a particular interest and background in antimicrobial resistance research, in which HOCl has shown early promise in efficacy.

Damien Hancox, Chief Executive Officer of SpectrumX, said: "We are pleased to have appointed Annaliese and Heather to expand our product R&D capabilities at SpectrumX. The wealth of knowledge and insight these talented individuals bring will support us on the path to commercialising our products. These appointments signal our intention to building out our product R&D team and illustrate our commitment to quickly and efficiently bring our products to market."

About SpectrumX

SpectrumX is a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company focused on bringing to market a ground-breaking respiratory infection therapy and the roll-out of the most powerful hand sanitiser in the world to the NHS and other healthcare clients. Both products utilise unique patent pending HOCl formulations. HOCl is naturally occurring in human white blood cells and is a key contributor in the immune response to infection. It is well-tolerated in humans while also being the most effective known disinfectant when used on surfaces. For more on SpectrumX, visit www.spectrumx.com.

