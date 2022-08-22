Evolution Credit Limited: Financial Results - First Quarter FY2023

Evolution Credit Limited has released its Unaudited Condensed Group Financial Statements and Financial Report for the first quarter of the 2023 financial year on www.evolution.za.com.
Attachments
- Group Results - June 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f7156ea-782f-4ebe-8851-db6e8117b689)
- Unaudited Condensed Group Financial Statements Q1 - FY2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f91c65b3-28ee-4d47-a80b-2c2b7ef0792f)
