Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2022 | 11:41
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evolution Credit Limited: Financial Results - First Quarter FY2023

Evolution Credit Limited has released its Unaudited Condensed Group Financial Statements and Financial Report for the first quarter of the 2023 financial year on www.evolution.za.com.

Attachments

  • Group Results - June 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f7156ea-782f-4ebe-8851-db6e8117b689)
  • Unaudited Condensed Group Financial Statements Q1 - FY2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f91c65b3-28ee-4d47-a80b-2c2b7ef0792f)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.