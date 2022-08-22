- Total energy sold during the first half of 2022 was 71.8 gigawatt hour (GWh), an increase of 105% over the first half of 2021; utilizing 100% green energy.
- Total revenues rose 148.3% to €50.7 million during the first half of 2022, as compared to the same 2021 period; charging revenue more than doubled, and services revenue increased nearly three-fold.
- Charging revenue benefited from the acquisition of Mega-E assets (consolidated as of March 17, 2022), which added more than 100 sites and nearly 770 charge ports, mainly fast-and-ultra-fast, consistent with the Company's strategic focus.
- The total number of charging sessions increased 74.2% to 4.4 million during the first half of 2022, compared to the similar 2021 period of 2.6 million.
- In the first half of 2022, the average utilization rate1 nearly doubled to 8.3% from 4.3% in the same period in 2021. The momentum continued in July, with utilization at 11.5%, compared with 6.1% in the similar prior-year month.
- Backlog increased to 1,100 sites, representing an increase of 120% compared to the prior-year period.
- Acquired MOMA, an R&D software platform, to further solidify Allego's technological edge to fully control the Company's entire set of proprietary technologies and enhance its energy management.
- Entered several milestone partnerships with blue-chip customers, further strengthening the Company's footprint in 15 European countries.
- Successfully exercised an accordion under the existing credit facility of €50.0 million, increasing the total facility to €170.0 million and maintaining flexibility.
Allego N.V. ("Allego" or the "Company") (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast-charging network, today announced results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
First half of 2022 revenue increased by 148.3% to €50.7 million, compared to €20.4 million in the first half of 2021. Charging revenues increased 118.0% year-over-year to €24.0 million due to a 74.2% increase in charging sessions to 4.4 million and price increases. Allego's broad European footprint and the Company's strategic locations leveraging its proprietary AllamoTM tool helped drive the increase. Allego continues to benefit from increased sales of electric vehicles (EV), with penetration rates in Europe growing by 500 basis points (bps) year-over-year to 21.5% in the first half of 2022, which is three times greater than the United States market2, driving high utilization rates of 8.3% versus 4.3% in the same 2021 period.
Total energy sold is 100% green and increased approximately 105% to 71.8 GWh in the first half of 2022, compared to 35.0 GWh in the first half of 2021, driven by the higher utilization rate of our expanding operational footprint across Europe, which is comprised of more than 34,000 public and non-public charging ports.
Total service revenues increased 183.7% from the ramp-up of the Carrefour project entered into in November 2021. The Carrefour project entails deploying more than 2,000 fast and ultra-fast EV charge points across over 200 locations throughout France, with an operations and maintenance contract spanning over 12 years. The Company expects the revenues from this contract to be higher in the second half compared to the first half of this year.
Net loss totaled €(246.6) million for the first half of 2022, compared to €(143.8) million in the first half of 2021, attributable primarily to non-cash one-time items. Operational EBITDA was €(1.5) million compared to €(3.8) million in the first half of 2021. The improved operational EBITDA was impacted by €7.1 million higher energy costs, partially offset by higher income generated from the sale of carbon credit certificates. Allego anticipates mitigating these cost pressures in the second half of 2022 through new arrangements from renewable sources and an average 10% price increase effective September 1, 2022 in most markets.
CEO and CFO Comments and Outlook
CEO Mathieu Bonnet stated, "Allego's long-term revenue targets remain on track despite the inflationary headwinds raised by the geo-political events this year. The increase in the utilization rate of our ultrafast chargers highlights our winning strategy. The power purchase agreements ("PPA") that are expected to commence in the second half of 2022 are designed to stabilize our energy supply structure and mitigate the impact of volatility in commodity prices in the future."
Bonnet added, "On June 29, 2022, the European Parliament voted on approving a ban on selling Internal Combustion Engine ("ICE") vehicles starting in 2035. This very important legislation, once in place, taken together with the need for European emphasis on energy independence and aggressive carbon reduction targets, we believe will continue to drive significantly higher EV penetration and propel our utilization rates. We expect the investment in charging infrastructure for the foreseeable future will power Allego's growth throughout Europe utilizing our proprietary technology platforms leading to ample value creation for all our stakeholders."
Allego's Chief Financial Officer, Ton Louwers, commented, "We are fortifying our balance sheet to support a secured backlog of 1,100 premium sites, equating to about two-and-one-half years of deployment activity. We are proactively managing the supply chain, and the disruptions are minimal thus far, owing to our extensive and robust supplier partnerships with a European production base. With the expected closing of the new and further expanded credit facility in early fall and the ample availability of "green infrastructure" financings in Europe, we are confident in our ability to fund our future growth."
Strategic Business Additions and Significant Customer Wins
- Acquired Modélisation, Mesures et Applications S.A. ("MOMA"), an R&D technological platform, supporting the Company's proprietary EV Cloud platform in June of 2022. The acquisition provides Allego with access to a team of more than 40 engineers, developers, and PhDs to further enhance the Company's intellectual property and technological lead as for instance in chargers monitoring, or energy management while elevating the customer experience.
- Exercised the option to acquire Mega-E, adding more than 100 sites with nearly 770 charge ports (mainly fast-and-ultra-fast) and €88.0 million of charging assets (June 2022), consistent with the Company's strategic focus.
- Expanded the strategic partnership with ATU, a leading provider of automotive repair services in Germany, to equip an additional 400 ATU branch locations with e-charging stations (May 2022).
- Partnered with G&V Energy Group, the number one independent player in the Belgium fuel stations market, to install ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations at 100 G&V fuel stations across Belgium, which are expected to become energy hubs (May 2022).
Financial Operational Summary:
The summary financial and operational highlights for the first half of 2022 are provided below:
- Total revenues: €50.7 million
- Gross Profit: €9.9 million
- Net Loss: €(246.6) million
- Operational EBITDA: €(1.5) million
- Cash Flow from Operations: €(94.9) million
Key Metrics
Six Months Ended June 30,
Metrics(1)
2022
2021
% Change
Average Utilization Rate
8.3%
4.3%
90.0%
Public Charging Ports(2)
29,698
25,767
15.3%
Fast Ultra-Fast charging sites(2)
903
748
20.7%
Fast Ultra-Fast charging ports(2)
1,293
1,018
27.0%
Recurring users
80.1%
81.5%
-1.8%
Owned Public Charging Ports(2)
24,255
20,868
16.2%
Third-Party Public Charging Ports(2)
5,443
4,899
11.1%
Total sessions ('000)
4,444
2,551
74.2%
Total Energy sold (GWh)
71.8
35.0
105.1%
Secured Backlog (sites)(2)
1,100
500
120.0%
(1) Includes Mega-E for all periods.
(2)?As of June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
July 2022 Update
In July, the total energy sold was 12.3 GWh, an increase of 80% year-over-year and utilization rate increased 540 bps to 11.5%. The recurring customer rate was steady at approximately 80%. Concurrently, higher electricity costs continue to pose a challenge. We secured long-term fixed-priced supply agreements, announced an average price increase of 10% effective September 1, 2022 in most markets and are actively monitoring the market for further actions.
Guidance:
2022 Full Year Guidance Range:
- Total Revenues: €135.0 million €155.0 million
- Energy Sold: 150 GWh 160 GWh
- Operational EBITDA: Positive
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(in €'000)
2022
2021
Revenue from contracts with customers
Charging sessions
23,994
11,006
Service revenue from the sale of charging equipment
18,442
4,326
Service revenue from installation services
5,964
3,693
Service revenue from operation and maintenance of charging equipment
1,822
1,393
Service revenue from consulting services
470
Total revenue from contracts with customers
50,692
20,418
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses)
(40,778
(13,705
Gross profit
9,914
6,713
Other income
8,987
2,552
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,697
(1,142
General and administrative expenses
(278,826
(144,021
Operating loss
(261,622
(135,898
Finance costs
15,173
(7,261
Loss before income tax
(246,449
(143,159
Income tax
(161
(597
Loss for the half-year
(246,610
(143,756
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(246,448
(143,756
Non-controlling interests
(162
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021
(in €'000)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 20213
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
140,268
41,544
Intangible assets
23,129
8,333
Right-of-use assets
33,955
30,353
Deferred tax assets
571
570
Other financial assets
65,131
19,582
Total non-current assets
263,054
100,382
Current assets
Inventories
16,515
9,231
Prepayments and other assets
20,703
11,432
Trade and other receivables
33,801
42,077
Contract assets
789
1,226
Other financial assets
30,400
Cash and cash equivalents
29,775
24,652
Total current assets
101,583
119,018
Total assets
364,637
219,400
(in €'000)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Equity
Share capital
32,061
1
Share premium
369,851
61,888
Reserves
4,500
4,195
Retained earnings
(309,536
(142,736
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
96,876
(76,652
Non-controlling interests
1,179
Total equity
98,055
(76,652
Non-current liabilities
Provisions and other liabilities
1,330
133
Borrowings
114,556
213,128
Lease liabilities
30,402
26,097
Deferred tax liabilities
1,272
Total non-current liabilities
147,560
239,358
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
35,695
29,333
Contract liabilities
6,061
21,192
Current tax liabilities
243
401
Lease liabilities
6,224
5,520
Provisions and other liabilities
1,226
248
Borrowings
23,404
Warrant liabilities
6,713
Other financial liabilities
39,456
Total current liabilities
119,022
56,694
Total liabilities
266,582
296,052
Total equity and liabilities
364,637
219,400
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(in €'000)
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
(91,071
(13,209
Interest paid
(3,494
(2,680
Income taxes paid
(320
(220
Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
(94,885
(16,109
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of Mega-E, net of cash acquired
874
Acquisition of MOMA, net of cash acquired
(28,733
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(13,492
(10,071
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
97
412
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,355
(40
Proceeds from investment grants
234
2,275
Payment of purchase options derivative premiums
(1,500
Net cash flows from/(used in) investment activities
(42,375
(8,924
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
24,202
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(2,819
(907
Payment of transaction costs
(925
(532
Proceeds from issuing equity instruments (Spartan shareholders)
10,079
Proceeds from issuing equity instruments (PIPE financing)
136,048
Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
142,383
22,763
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,123
(2,270
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the half-year
24,652
8,274
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
6
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year
29,775
6,010
Reconciliation of Loss for the First Half of 2022 to EBITDA and Operational EBITDA (unaudited)
(in €mm)
1H2022
1H2021
2021
2020
2019
Loss for the period
-246.6
-143.8
-319.4
-43.4
-43.1
Income tax
0.2
0.6
0.4
-0.7
0.3
Finance costs
-15.1
7.3
15.4
11.3
5.9
Amortization and impairments of intangible assets
1.7
1.3
2.7
3.7
2.3
Depreciation and impairments of right-of-use assets
2.9
0.9
3.4
1.8
1.3
Depreciation, impairments and reversal of impairments of property, plant and equipment
5.9
3.5
5.6
4.8
4.7
EBITDA
-251.0
-130.2
-292.2
-22.5
-28.6
Fair value gains (losses) on derivatives (purchase options)
-3.8
-0.2
-2.9
Share-based payment expenses
241.3
121.9
291.8
7.1
Transaction costs
9.1
4.6
11.8
Bonus payments to consultants
0.6
Lease buyouts
0.1
Business optimization costs
2.9
1.8
0.8
Reorganization and Severance
0.1
3.8
Operational EBITDA
-1.5
-3.9
9.2
-9.7
-27.8
Historical Key Metrics(1)
2020
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
2021
1Q22
2Q22
Average Utilization Rate
3.5
4.1
4.6
6.3
7.0
5.5
7.5
9.0
Public Charging Ports(2)
21,922
23,384
25,767
26,837
27,982
27,982
28,838
29,698
Fast Ultra-Fast Charging Sites(2)
710
731
748
755
831
831
872
903
Fast Ultra-Fast Charging Ports(2)
943
967
1,018
1,057
1,215
1,215
1,225
1,293
Recurring Users
82.0
82.2
81
77.9
78.4
80
80.1
80
Owned Public Charging Ports(2)
18,006
18,945
20,868
21,743
22,716
22,716
23,469
24,255
Third-Party Public Charging Ports(2)
3,916
4,439
4,899
5,094
5,266
5,266
5,369
5,443
Total Sessions (in, 000)
3,701
1,162
1,389
1,589
1,980
6,120
2,139
2,305
Total Energy Sold (GWh)
48.0
16.5
18.5
21.8
30.5
87.3
34.4
37.4
Secured Backlog (sites)(2)
NA
NA
500
500
800
800
800
1,100
(1) Includes Mega-E for all periods.
(2)?As of the end of the period presented.
1 Utilization rate, a key performance measure, is defined as the number of charging sessions per charge point per day divided by a maximum number of charging sessions per charger per day of 50 (for the ultra-fast charging pole).
2 BNEF, August 18, 2022
3 Consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021 audited.
