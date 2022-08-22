The "Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe robotic lawn mower market size reached US$ 617 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,256 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.58% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A robotic lawn mower is an autonomous grass cutting machine that functions independently, without any human interventions. Generally, a robotic lawn mower is designed to include a mobile base, docking station, and sensory feedback control system. It uses multiple degrees of coordinated motion with the help of sensors, along with having the capability to self-dock.

Owing to this, robotic lawn mowers are considered more efficient in comparison to the conventional lawn mowers. In addition to this, robotic lawn mowers have other benefits such as convenient handling, low maintenance, energy conservation, safe operations, high efficiency, and optimum outcomes. In Europe, robotic lawn mowers are utilized for several gardening and lawn-maintenance applications, across both residential and commercial sectors.

The increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency. Furthermore, the escalating penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with the rapid development of software applications for controlling robotic lawn mowers has propelled the market growth in Europe. In addition to this, rise in the living standards supported by the high disposable income levels of the European consumers have fueled the utilization of premium and advanced domestic robots for several household chores.

Furthermore, a large population in Europe owns independent residential spaces that generally include private lawns and gardens, thereby bolstering the demand for robotic lawn mowers. Apart from this, the surging demand for automation in the commercial sector, along with the rising awareness towards several advantages of robotic lawn mowers, such as noise-free operations, time management, and energy conservation, has further augmented the market growth in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Europe robotic lawn mower market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on lawn size, end-user, technology and distribution channel.

Breakup by Lawn Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Smart Robotic Lawn Mower

Simple Robotic Lawn Mower

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Companies Mentioned

AL-KO Kober SE

Alfred Karcher SE Co. KG

E. ZICOM

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA

Yamabiko Europe

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

