- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk successfully completes phase 2 trial with CagriSema in people with type 2 diabetes.
- • Novo Nordisk says CagriSema reduces blood sugar more than semaglutide alone and the weight loss seen in the trial confirms the substantial weight lowering potential of CagriSema
- • Novo Nordisk now planning to initiate a phase 3 development program for CagriSema in people with type 2 diabetes in 2023
- • Novo Nordisk says CagriSema phase 3 program in people with overweight and obesity to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022
