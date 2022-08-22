Company expanding micro-fine glass fiber capacity in US, Europe, and China to support future growth

Alkegen, one of the largest specialty materials platforms in the world that provides high performance materials used in advanced applications including filtration media, battery technologies, high temperature insulation and fire protection, today announced expansion efforts aimed at increasing its total micro-fine glass fiber (MFGF) manufacturing capacity by 30%.

"Our advanced micro-fine glass fibers are critical components in many of the world's most innovative products, from medical devices to battery packs for electric vehicles," said John Dandolph, president and chief executive officer, Alkegen. "These latest investments reflect Alkegen's ongoing commitment to our partners in the fiber technology space, increasing supply in anticipation of future demand as we continue to develop compelling new specialty applications for these advanced glass fiber chemistries."

Alkegen plans to accelerate enhanced MFGF capacity by adding a total of eight manufacturing lines in its facility in Bahrain and 22 lines to its US-based facility located in Summerville, SC. The company also plans to expand and improve MFGF capacity and operations in China, including doubling its current rotary capacity in the region.

"Our MFGF expansion in Bahrain, Summerville, S.C., Songyuan, China keeps Alkegen positioned globally as the best option for customers that value quality and security of supply," said Chris McPhillips, general manager of MFGF, Alkegen. "The addition of over 30 manufacturing lines will not only help alleviate some of the supply chain strains we've seen over the first half of the year, they will ensure that Alkegen continues to address growing demand for MFGF in rapidly-growing industry sectors like batteries, High End Air and Liquid Filtration, and Medical Testing Media."

For more information about Alkegen, visit www.alkegen.com.

About Alkegen

Alkegen, formerly Unifrax and Lydall Materials, creates high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation, among many others. Alkegen is vertically integrated across multiple process technology platforms designed with the ultimate goal of saving energy, reducing pollution, and improving safety for people, buildings and equipment by delivering on our mission of helping the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before. Alkegen has 75 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 9,000+ employees globally. More information is available at www.alkegen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005146/en/

Contacts:

Kristen Weiss

kweiss@alkegen.com

352.424.3169