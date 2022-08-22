Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Chief Executive Officer Vlad Kovacevic to Speak at the CFLA National Annual Conference September 21

Provider of Cloud-Based Lending Solutions Will Describe How Automation Serves the Emerging Digital Marketplace

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that Vlad Kovacevic, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 2022 Canadian Finance and Leasing Association (CFLA) National Annual Conference. The event will take place September 21 and 22 at the Delta Hotels Prince Edward in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The session is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21 at 11:00 a.m. In his remarks, Kovacevic will discuss how digitization in automated lending has helped accelerate lending activity and enhance customer experiences.

His presentation will highlight the emergence of online marketplaces as viable venues for lenders, dealers, and consumers to transact. The session will highlight the opportunity for marketplace lending, as well as describe the technologies and processes that are necessary to book deals online, including advanced fraud mitigation, alternative data sourcing, document sharing, and other automated solutions.

"We're delighted to share our expertise with CFLA members and demonstrate how automotive lending solutions are driving the market forward," said Kovacevic. "The opportunities for lenders looking to meet consumer expectations by participating in marketplace environments are clear. We are happy to contribute to this crucial discussion and help produce insights that can deliver a notable competitive advantage to lenders."

Inovatec's cloud-based lending solutions automate the underwriting and decisioning processes, empowering lenders to close more loans faster, reduce risk, and manage those loans efficiently over the life of the loan. These customizable systems improve loan management and create feature-rich engagement experiences that can be tailored to the individual lender's requirements, leveraging cutting-edge features such as AI-powered optical character recognition, top-flight compliance tools, and the ability to incorporate enriched data sources.

For information on how Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution can help lenders succeed, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

