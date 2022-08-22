Digital Health Resource, Me, Announces Collaboration with Yoga Alliance and NASM-Qualified Instructors

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Digital app resource for health and well-being, Me, health resource, Me, has announced that it has collaborated with Yoga Alliance and NASM-qualified instructors.

The goal of the collaboration is to work with select instructors who practice yoga, fitness and meditation. Through this collaboration, Me will now have a huge digital reach in addition to in-person teaching, making the practice more accessible than ever.

Yoga Alliance is the largest nonprofit association in the US representing the yoga community, with over 7,000 registered yoga schools and more than 100,000 registered yoga teachers.

For its premium customers, Me allows full access to content such as beautifully-illustrated quotes supported by in-depth articles, guided meditations, motivational videos, daily facts, healthy recipes, goal setting and tracking, and motivational music playlists to get you ready for a power meeting or relax you at the end of the day, as well as certified yoga alliance and NASM-qualified instructors. This will be coming to the app in Q4 of 2022. Yoga and fitness routines created in collaboration with Yoga Alliance.

The team behind Me developed the app as a platform to help its users improve their day or brighten their mood.

Me was born out of a father's (Adrian LoGiudice) desire to guide and assist his high school senior children's anxiety and stress as they faced their final year, feeling the weight of decisions and uncertainty for the future. This sparked the idea and the need to help everyone "Be The Best Version of You," which has become his mantra.

"My two high school seniors were very anxious and apprehensive for the future," Adrian said. "I started to distribute pertinent inspirational phrases, videos, and articles to aid them and give them a daily boost. You can use positive affirmations to encourage positive life changes, motivate yourself, and boost your self-esteem."

Me and the team behind it have worked hard to create a well-balanced tool for a holistic approach to becoming the "Best Version Of You."

ABOUT ME

Me is an application that provides the resources for a healthy mindset that people need to feel happy, healthy and capable of managing life's pressures.

Contact email:

support@memotivationapp.com

SOURCE: Me

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713006/Digital-Health-Resource-Me-Announces-Collaboration-with-Yoga-Alliance-and-NASM-Qualified-Instructors