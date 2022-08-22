Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company"), one of the world's leading beauty companies, announced today that it will host an investor event on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. It will focus on Coty's emerging and multi-brand skincare business, a key pillar in the Company's growth strategy.

The event will be held in-person in Monaco, the R&D and manufacturing center of excellence for Coty's flagship Lancaster skincare brand, with the main presentations to be webcast live starting at approximately 2:00 P.M. CET or 8:00 A.M. EST for around 90 minutes.

Coty's Chief Executive Officer, Sue Y. Nabi, will present along with other key members of the R&D, marketing, and finance teams.

The livestream can be accessed on Coty's Investor Relations website at https://investors.coty.com. The replay of the event and associated presentation materials will also be available under the 'Events Presentations' section following the completion of the event.

