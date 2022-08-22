CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: CarbonMeta Technologies Announces New Science Advisory Board With Renowned Scientists

Respected academics from distinguished universities including The University of Oxford, The University of Cardiff and Queen Mary University join CarbonMeta Technologies' Science Advisory Board.

WOODINVILLE, WA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), announced today a new Science Advisory Board to lead the company's science and engineering backed research, with a further focus on innovation into renewable energy sources. The company's technologies will support the transition to major sources of sustainable energy - hydrogen for transport or to heat homes, battery materials for electric vehicles and production of steel without the use of fossil fuels.

Professor Peter Edwards from the University of Oxford will chair the new board. Having previously worked with CarbonMeta Technologies on its 'plastics to hydrogen' trials, Edwards has conducted over three decades of research in environmentally-focused science. Professor Edwards' other work includes using carbon dioxide to create aviation fuel, extracting green hydrogen from fossil fuels; he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1996.

"My fellow researchers and I have been in the field of ground-breaking renewable technology for many years, " said Professor Edwards, Emeritus Professor from The University of Oxford and Chair of the CarbonMeta Science Advisory Board. "In this really pivotal time, we are coming together in this Science Advisory Board to spearhead even more pioneering technology with CarbonMeta Technologies."

Sir Colin Humphreys CBE FRS FREng, Professor of Materials Science at Queen Mary University of London who has conducted research into analysis of semiconductors, electron microscopy and materials science, also joins the Science Advisory Board bringing years of unrivalled expertise in the field of carbon nanomaterials.

Also from the University of Oxford, Professor Peter Dobson OBE, an engineer and materials science academic, joins the board. Dobson was the Founder Director of the universities Begbroke Science Park from 2002-2013 and he was awarded an OBE in 2013 for services to Science and Engineering.

These colleagues will also be joined by Gari Owen, Founder of Annwvyn Solutions. Following his career as a scientist for Home Office and Ministry of Defence in Britain, Owen has recently been working as an independent consultant to Government and advising in the fields of defence, security, environment, and future technologies.

Completing the board are two senior academics from Cardiff University, Professors Daniel Slocombe and Adrian Porch, following the university's participation in CarbonMeta Technologies' trials turning plastic waste into clean hydrogen and high- value carbon nanomaterials.

"Applying scientific breakthroughs are key to bringing transformative clean energy innovations to market expeditiously", said Lloyd Spencer, Chairman and CEO of CarbonMeta Technologies. "We are proud to have a powerful team of academic professionals who can help CarbonMeta develop and market new products, and advance new technologies for the renewable energy industry."

In order to complete the board, outreach to other highly esteemed academics is taking place in the fields of chemistry, physics, chemical engineering and materials science, and new appointments will be made throughout the remainder of the year.

About CarbonMeta Technologies

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta' s includes plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability. For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd are a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. For more information about CarbonMeta Research, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk, or call +44 (1865) 257222.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

