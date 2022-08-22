LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Announces Record Backlog in August of $24 million

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced a record backlog for the company in August 2022 of $24.0 million, which surpassed the $23.8 million backlog in December 2020.

Commenting on the backlog, Sam Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, stated, "We believe the increased backlog is an indication that our new strategy is delivering results. The record backlog is significantly weighted towards high value solutions in the US and Europe, with significantly less backlog from lower value components orders in Asia. The backlog now contains more orders for infrared assemblies and the defense industry with higher complexity and overall value, than in previous times."

Mr. Rubin added: "While we typically do not announce backlog results mid quarter, in the last few weeks several significant long term projects have materialized into orders, leading to both a record backlog and a significant change in its revenue mix. Order flow fluctuates throughout the year and our current backlog orders are largely weighted towards the second half of our fiscal year, or calendar 2023. We anticipate soft fiscal fourth quarter revenue and backlog but the size of orders, customer diversification and the increase in commitments of higher value optical solutions is an early indication that we are on the right path for continued growth, which is expected to materialize later in our Fiscal year."

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

