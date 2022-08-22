Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Technical Report and updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper (PGE) Property, Northern Québec for Nickel North Exploration Corp. (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report, which is dated August 19, 2022, has an effective date of July 5, 2022. The results of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 6, 2022, "Nickel North Announces Significant Mineral Resource Update at Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Project. Resources Increase 76.6% to 34.66 Mt Nickel 0.22% Copper 0.56% and more." (Nickel North Exploration Corp. - News Releases (nnexploration.com).

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.nnexploration.com. There are no material differences between the Mineral Resource Estimate announced in the July 6, 2022, news release from those contained in the Technical Report.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report for the Hawk Ridge Project was carried out by Antoine Yassa, P.Geo, OGQ of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. who is considered to be independent of Nickel North. Mr. Yassa is licensed by the Order of Geologists of Québec (License No. 224) and by the Association of Professional Geoscientist of Ontario (License No. 1890) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the work which he is undertaking to be a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. The parameters and methods used to develop the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project, please see the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "The Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper (PGE) Property, Northern Québec for Nickel North Exploration Corp," and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the summarized information in this news release. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and individual sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and supervised, reviewed and approved by, Antoine Yassa, P.Geo, OGQ of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. who is independent of Nickel North.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Mineral Resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Québec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The Project consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 173 km2. The Project is located near tidewater. Québec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen that maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the Company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Québec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Québec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

Nickel North Exploration Inc.

Tony Guo. P. Geo, Chief Executive Officer (Tel: +1-778-877-5480)

E-mail: infonnx@gmail.com

North America IR / PR Jemini Capital

Jorge Galindo jorge@jeminicapital.com

Tel: +1 (647) 725-3888 x703

For further information please visit http://www.nnexploration.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither TSX Venture exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

