Openly Expands Western Presence with Entrance into Utah

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, announces today that it is now available to independent insurance agents and homeowners in Utah. Independent agents in the state can now leverage Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage to obtain quotes in just 15 seconds.

"The Openly team is delighted to offer our tech-enabled product to the independent agents of Utah," said Ty Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Openly. "Our continued expansion westward is another exciting milestone as we provide access to Openly's comprehensive coverage options to homeowners across the United States, and solidify our position as the leading provider of home insurance in the nation."

Utah becomes the twentieth state in Openly's nationwide expansion, supporting agents across the state's nearly 167 independent insurance agencies. Today, over 4,500 independent insurance agencies offer Openly's product to homeowners across these now twenty states, and the platform boasts over a 90% retention rate among homeowners to renew policies.

Most recently, Openly announced the launch of Openly Insurance Company , an insurance carrier licensed in 17 states. This announcement followed news of the Company's $75M Series C funding round , and the expansion of its reinsurance division and hire of former Everest Re Head of Portfolio Management, Anthony Landi, as Head of Reinsurance and Capital Management.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. The company announced its tremendous growth in the past year, achieving 700% in in-force premium, 250% growth in independent insurance agents selling on its platform, and hiring more than 100 employees. This rapid growth signals the company's continued commitment to bringing independent agents transparent and comprehensive home insurance coverage.

Openly is actively recruiting for remote positions. Please visit Openly's career page for all opportunities. For more information, please visit Openly's website .

