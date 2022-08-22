Major League Football, Inc.: MLFB Announces $5,000,000 Stock Equity Term Sheet Announcement

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / On August 18, 2022 Major League Football (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced that it had received a $2,500,000 Stock Equity Term Sheet from an institution. Frank Murtha, CEO, is pleased to announce today that MLFB has received an additional $5,000,000 Stock Equity Term Sheet from another institution. As previously announced, Major League Football, Inc (MLFB) continues to move forward with plans to pay all obligations incurred while preparing for a full season of Spring football in 2023. The team remains intact and dedicated to this goal. In addition to these two Term Sheets, which the Company and its financial advisors are reviewing, the Company anticipates receiving a third proposal from a previous institutional investor.

