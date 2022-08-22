3H Properties Group Inc.: 3H Properties Group Hosts Affordable Housing Webinar, Optimization vs. Maximization, with Canadian Expert Panel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / 3H Properties Group ("3H Properties" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer focused on 100% affordable housing, is hosting its third webinar to discuss timely matters pertaining to affordable housing. This webinar will feature Canadian affordable housing experts, offering a platform to discuss perspectives on optimization vs. maximization of affordable housing in terms of building design, sustainability, and investor return.

Optimization vs Maximization will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET

"We are pleased to see the impact our popular webinar series is having on the affordable housing development community, and our next topic focuses on balancing building improvements versus investor returns," said Alfredo Hermano, CEO and Founding Partner, 3H Properties Group. "Preserving housing stock offers huge opportunities to add improvements to increase the quality of life of tenants and make communities more accessible and sustainable, and we'll be discussing the sweet spot for making the right decisions for both occupants and investors."

Bringing together developers, non-profits, government officials and community members, this webinar features speakers Bob Drizis, Vice President, Financing - Affordable Housing Specialist at Peakhill Capital, Jeff Thomas, Group Head, Development at KingSett Capital, Jordan Hoogendam, President at Zon Engineering, and Alfredo Hermano, CEO and Founding Partner, 3H Properties Group, and is open to anyone with an interest in learning about ways to balance housing affordability, quality of life for tenants, innovative construction techniques, and environmental and energy solutions, while achieving a reasonable and fair return for investors.

Alfredo continued, "Affordable housing is a desirable investment that offers marketability and profitability. The demand, along with a steady stream of income, makes for a compelling investment thesis. Understandably, investors require a return on their investment and historically real estate has been linked with maximizing profits and squeezing out every dollar of value. However, it has been suggested that the priority should be on optimizing the asset rather than maximizing it."

Register here for the webinar.

Through 3H Properties' partnerships with domestic international colleagues, the Company shares and receives knowledge and expertise to help Canada achieve its goal of all its citizens having an affordable home that meets their needs by 2030.

Speakers:

Robert Drizis

Robert Drizis is a Vice President of Financing at Peakhill Capital. Robert (Bob) specializes in the Affordable Rental Housing sector. Bob's knowledge of the financing structures available for construction and term loans in this sector will allow for speed to market and can mitigate execution risk for clients looking to deliver affordable rental projects. Bob has over 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, both in the public and private sector. As a principal in several private equity platforms, Bob has been involved in the ownership of over $1 billion in real estate across the country. His background in transaction management, asset management and financing has allowed him to develop many transferable skills applicable to the affordable housing sector. Bob is a graduate of the University of Toronto with a major in Urban and Economic Geography.

Jeff Thomas

Jeff leads KingSett's development group and is responsible for the visioning and execution of KingSett's development business. Prior to KingSett, Jeff was the Managing Partner of Ashlar Urban, a commercial real estate brokerage firm which was sold to Cushman & Wakefield in 2017. Jeff holds a BA in Public Administration and Public Policy from the University of Western Ontario and an HBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business. Jeff is a member of YPO and actively involved with several charitable organizations.

Jordan Hoogendam

Jordan Hoogendam is a Professional Engineer in Ontario who is dedicated to educating people, both professionally and in his volunteering and personal activities about solar energy and sustainable building design. Jordan is the President of ZON Engineering Inc. which was founded in 2010. With a catalogue of award-winning projects, Zon was built on the ethics of environmental responsibility, social justice and professional integrity. Jordan leads a team of dedicated professionals focused on developing high quality solutions rooted in a pragmatic understanding of the technologies, systems and approaches to sustainable building design.

Alfredo Hermano

Alfredo's own experience as an immigrant child within a family who relied on community and affordable housing to thrive in life and his substantive time in the construction industry gave him unique abilities to build teams in a collaborative way. He started 3H Properties Group which is focused on 100% affordable housing and growing what he hopes will be a movement - to change rental housing for the better.

About 3H Properties Group

3H Properties Group partners with non-profits and institutions to secure land in secondary markets across Canada to both develop 100% affordable housing into perpetuity and to provide long term investment opportunities. 3H Properties provide full turnkey development services from concept and acquisition to completion. 3H Properties' partners with its sister company, NGC, a medium-sized construction firm with its Canadian head office in Vancouver, BC, an office in Toronto, ON, and US offices in Tacoma, WA and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit: https://www.3hproperties.com.

Contact

Alfredo Hermano

CEO & Founding Partner, 3H Properties Group

info@3hproperties.com

SOURCE: 3H Properties Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712850/3H-Properties-Group-Hosts-Affordable-Housing-Webinar-Optimization-vs-Maximization-with-Canadian-Expert-Panel