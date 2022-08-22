The Inspur NF5488A5 AI Server and Inspur Information's agile, customized and resilient digital supply chain were selected from more than 3,700 submissions by organizations in 67 nations

Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, was named the winner of two prestigious Stevie Awards in The 19th Annual International Business Awards (IBA), including Gold in the Business Technology Solution category for the Inspur NF5488A5 AI Server, and Bronze in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category for its digital supply chain enabled by the JDM (Join Design Manufacturing) Business Model.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes across virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved recognition in these two categories despite the strong competition," said Peter Peng, CEO of Inspur Information. "We would like to thank the diverse panel of Stevie Award judges for this recognition. We owe our success to our innovative customers, highly-qualified employees and trusted partners."

NF5488A5 honored for its AI performance

Awarded Gold in the Business Technology Solution category, the Inspur NF5488A5 is an AI server powered by eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs fully interconnected with the 3rd generation NVLink plus two of the latest AMD CPUs supporting PCIe4.0. It provides users with ultimate AI performance and ultra-high-speed bandwidth while offering powerful computing support for various AI scenarios such as intelligent customer service, financial analysis, smart city, and intelligent language processing.

The Inspur NF5488A5 won a total of 40 titles in MLPerf single-node performance, it supports 8 fully interconnected NVLink 3.0 NVIDIA A100 GPUs, and 2 AMD Rome processors enabling PCIe4.0 in a 4U space, NF5488A5 delivers outstanding AI performance of 5 petaFLOPS and ultra-high data throughput, making it an ideal choice for a series of AI scenarios such as intelligent image, video and voice processing, financial analysis and virtual assistant. The design of the Inspur NF5488A5 reduces operation and maintenance costs and facilitates ease of installation.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. According to one of the Stevie 2022 IBA judges, "the NF5488A5 is a very powerful and impressive machine, indeed. I find it interesting that this machine will enable a multitude of 'high power' applications and areas of research like molecular dynamics, AI/ML-based self-driving data analysis, and even a live ML-serving." Another judge noted, "Impressive technology, great description of the solution, great performance and a long list of achievements."

Inspur Information's supply chain honored for its leading digital and smart transformation

Recognized in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category with a Bronze award, Inspur Information's supply chain was created in response to the diversified technologies and demands of the cloud-data-AI era. This includes diversified computing with near infinite combinations of CPUs, GPUs, and accelerators being utilized together in various configurations. With data acting as the core, Inspur improves transparency, visualization, and elasticity of smart manufacturing. This allows for on-demand design, rapid production and fast delivery.

Consisting of global supply chain control tower, panoramic customer ecosystem platform, supplier ecosystem collaboration platform, digital factory etc., the platform allows Inspur Information, the supply chain leader connecting upstream and downstream eco-enterprises, to make its supply chain more agile, visible and flexible, shortening the delivery cycle from 10 days to 6 days and increasing delivery efficiency by 40%. By applying the supply chain control tower and making changes to its organizations/processes, Inspur Information keeps the supply chain resilient to the ever-changing market, eliminating delivery risk for 150,000 units, achieving over 15% revenue growth, and rising from third to second in the world for server shipments.

One of the Stevie 2022 IBA judges commented, "I like how the Inspur Information business model is tailored to the customer's individual business requirements and connects demand, R&D, production, and delivery processes to integrate supply chains."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world's 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005201/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Fiona Liu

PR Manager

Inspur Information

liuxuan01@inspur.com

Vivian Kelly

Interprose for Inspur Information

+1 703.509.5412

viviankelly@interprosepr.com