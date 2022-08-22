VirExit Technologies Inc.: VirExit Technologies, Inc. Introducing a System That Substantially Improves Air and Surface Viral Transmission Site Protection to 375,000 Churches and Synagogues, 44,000 Nursing Homes and 37,000 Health Clubs in North America

VirExit is securing exclusive North American marketing rights for a unique system offering significant protection enhancements against viruses, bacteria, and other harmful microorganisms in three markets with $40 Billion total market potential.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that It has a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in place to be a strategic investor and sales partner with MaxClean Global 756, who offers a unique system that allows existing commercial HVAC and airflow systems to assist 375,000 churches and synagogues, 37,000 health clubs and 44,000 nursing/assisted centers up to a 99% improvement from viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms when added to current cleaning and disinfection practices.

Max Clean Global 756 has a system that makes the air and surfaces of enclosed spaces safer from viruses and bacteria transmission sites while including longer lasting hand protection. Max Clean Global 756 has a specialized air treatment system that produces unique, long-living industrial grade reactive oxygen species (ROS). This is a technology that seeks out and destroy virus and bacteria where they linger in the air and on surfaces 24 hours a day. When you compare this unique form of ROS to other treatment technologies like ionization, high MERV filters like HEPA, UV and UVC lights, which are limited in destroying these harmful pathogens where they reside in the building .

In the last couple of months, MaxClean has secured a strategic partnership with the Master Distributors of three of the country's largest and best-known brands of air conditioners and HVAC systems, who will promote and add Max Clean Global 756 system to their new and existing commercial HVAC systems.

"Church and synagogue, nursing home and health club managers have air and surface contamination concerns affecting parishioners, patients, and members. This technology causes the atmosphere and surfaces inside a church, nursing home, and clubs to be safer from virus, contamination than their own parishioners' patients', club members' own homes or neighborhoods, providing an excellent environment for health, peace of mind and confidence to return to churches, health clubs and other facilities" said Web Barth, Chief Marketing Officer, VirExit Technologies.

The Company anticipates sales throughout North America within the next 90 days with an aggressive marketing plan and with national distribution and sales partners.

James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit Technologies states, "Our goal has always been to offer unique and state of the art technologies to managers, who seek to provide protection employees, passengers, customers students, parishioners."

"Having this incredible System exclusively and beginning with churches and synagogues, nursing homes and health clubs is an enormous start. Additionally, we are in discussions with other companion breakthrough products that will follow the same sales and distribution channels and are evaluating new markets such as 19,000 Airports in the US. The VirExit team of professionals is always evaluating a bevy of additional product that are onboarded regularly once they are tested and that meet our strict criteria."

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit Technologies mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please

