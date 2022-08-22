Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to list its common shares ("Shares") on the Nasdaq Capital Market® ("NASDAQ") and has concurrently filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the United States.

Pursuing both a NASDAQ listing and registration of the Shares in the United States enables the Company to accelerate its previously announced international expansion strategy to enhance shareholder value, while attracting institutional and retail investors globally. Listing of the Shares on NASDAQ and registration in the United States remains subject to the approval by NASDAQ and the SEC, as well as the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance that such approval will be obtained or that the listing of the Shares will ultimately be consummated.

"Submission for listing on NASDAQ and registration with the SEC is an important step for WonderFi as we continue to expand the company in the United States and globally," commented Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi.

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to digital assets through compliant centralized and decentralized platforms including Bitbuy and Coinberry. WonderFi provides unified access to digital assets including crypto, DeFi, gaming and NFTs, in a compliant and regulated environment. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the potential approval to listi the Shares on NASDAQ, the timing thereof, the benefits to be provided to the Company by a NASDAQ listing, opportunities for the Company's growth, the Company gaining a global presence, the Company's exposure to international investors and the liquidity of the Company's securities, and any regulatory or other approvals required in connection therewith. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks relating to the listing of the Company's securities in the United States, the failure of the Company to meet the quantitative and qualitative requirements to list the Shares on Nasdaq, any material United States government and regulatory changes, the NASDAQ listing not providing the Company with broadened access to international investors or enhancing the Company's liquidity, risks associated with the geographic markets in which the Company may operate, inability to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors and market conditions generally.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. All values stated in this release are in Canadian dollars.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the information contained in this release.

