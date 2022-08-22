Scientists in Taiwan demonstrated a new way to produce high-purity lead-iodide, as a precursor material for a perovskite solar cell. By using temperature to better control the orientation of crystals, the group was able to show much higher efficiencies when the precursor was used to fabricate a perovskite layer and subsequently a working solar cell.A perovskite solar cell can only be as good as the materials that go into it, and of all the many approaches to improving their performance and stability, and developing processes to produce them at scale, those that focus on the precursor materials ...

