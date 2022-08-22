Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - XODEX, the zero gas-fee DeFi ecosystem, announced its first centralized exchange listing on BitMart, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange with more than 9 million users worldwide. $XODEX native token is now available on BitMart, letting users trade XODEX/USDT pair.

XODEX has successfully completed the second step of its listing program on BitMart.



Deposit: 08/20/2022 10:00 AM EDT

Trading: 08/22/2022 10:00 AM EDT

Withdrawal: 08/23/2022 10:00 AM EDT

The BitMart listing represents a significant milestone for XODEX and its community. Once again, the project has shown consistency and coherence over its promises on the roadmap. This listing will provide a new set of trading tools for XODEX token holders and expose the token to a large community of crypto investors who generate an average daily trading volume of $ 620.52M on the BitMart exchange platform.

$XODEX is a BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a fixed supply of 10 billion, of which 7% has already burnt, respectively 5% before the token launch and 2% after it. $XODEX is already traded on PancakeSwap and listed on major price-tracking websites: Coin Market Cap, CoinGecko, and Crypto.com.

The CEX listing marks yet another significant achievement for XODEX in Q3 2022, with many other exciting announcements to come in the near future. Following a successful Testnet launch in July, the company is set to deploy its Mainnet in the same quarter. The launch will lay down the fundamental pillar of the zero gas-fee ecosystem, spearheading all future project developments such as decentralized exchange, launchpad, and DeFi protocols.

About XODEX

XODEX aims to create a zero gas-fee DeFi Ecosystem, offering high transaction throughput. Its blockchain infrastructure can achieve 100k TPS (Transaction Per Second). Using a Proof of Authority (POA) consensus combines decentralization with streamlined, scalable, and environment-friendly transaction processing. It will integrate with DeFi protocols, launch pad, NFT projects, dApps, gameFi and the Metaverse. To learn more, visit the Website | Twitter | Medium | Telegram |

About BitMart

BitMart is a global cryptocurrency exchange that allows users and Institutions to trade over 1.000 cryptocurrencies instantly with an advanced security system and user-friendly interface. Founded in 2017, BitMart serves more than 9 million users across more than 180 countries around the world. To learn more, visit the Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn |

