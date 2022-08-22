Anzeige
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches Midnight Pulp Fast Channel on Amazon Freevee

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced the launch of Midnight Pulp, an ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Amazon Freevee. The channel, available now, will be home to a mix of all things strange across the horror, thriller and action genres.

Cinedigm Corp., Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture

Said Channel Manager, Cinedigm Networks Matthew Kiernan, "Now Amazon Freevee viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the unique blend of entertainment content that Midnight Pulp provides. Since its launch, Midnight Pulp has been a major success in building audiences via its linear channel and VOD apps, as well as on social media, and we are thrilled to be expanding its reach."

More on Midnight Pulp
Since premiering in 2014, Midnight Pulp has nurtured a loyal audience via its AVOD and SVOD apps and as a FAST linear channel available on Samsung TV Plus, STIRR and The Roku Channel (US and Canada). From blood-soaked bikinis, bone-breaking action, kung fu killers and pure, unadulterated cheese Midnight Pulp has become a destination for fans with a fondness for midnight movies all day long. In doing so it has become one of the country's largest distributors of American horror, cult and thriller films and TV shows. Midnight Pulp's lineup consists of such fan favorites as HIGHLANDER, DJANGO, THE CHANGELING and such Hong Kong action classics as SEVEN SWORDS: BLOOD OF THE OUTLAW, starring Donnie Yen.

The service is available in the United States for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web.

Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime.

ABOUT CINEDIGM
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:
Kevin Broderick / Matt Biscuiti
The Lippin Group
kevin@lippingroup.com / matt@lippingroup.com

High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712942/Cinedigm-Launches-Midnight-Pulp-Fast-Channel-on-Amazon-Freevee

