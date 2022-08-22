Anzeige
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
BrightRock Gold Corp. Announces the Discovery of a Historic Mine Within its Recently Completed Expansion

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to announce that Alex Sunderland with the help of Steven Cyros of Red Beryl Mining Company has been working on an extensive mapping program of the completed 1400 acre expansion. BrightRock is happy to announce that the team has discovered another mine with a possible substantial lithium deposit. The P. And G. Beryllium Prospect near Morristown, Arizona, three quarters of a mile from the Midnight Owl Mine. Historically the site has been associated with the White Picacho Mining District which is now part of the Hells Canyon Wilderness. Preliminary development has taken place such as surface trenching, adits, shafts, drill holes, geophysics, geochemistry, or geological mapping. The mineralization is made up of small pegmatite dikes, very similar to that of the Midnight Owl Mine, the premier producer of that district. Attached below are historical references to the P. and G. Beryllium Prospect along with an updated map of BrightRock's holdings referencing the location of this historic mine.

BRGC CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "I have once again commissioned Steven Cyros to do an on ground inspection and a live video at these coordinates where this historic mine lay dormant. BrightRock Gold will release the Inspection Video shortly for our investors' viewing."

Historical References :

  1. https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10161697
  2. https://www.mindat.org/loc-69033.html
  3. https://westernmininghistory.com/mine-detail/10161697/
  4. https://thediggings.com/mines/usgs10161697

BrightRock Gold Corp, Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture

BrightRock Gold Corp, Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture

*aerial view of BrightRock's 1400 acre, 69 lode claim pegmatite lithium project

Contact & Learn More:

BrightRock Gold Corporation
Phone 866-600-5444
brightrockgold@gmail.com
Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/
Corporate Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp
Corporate Twitter:https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp
Corporate Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/brightrock_gold_corp/

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 1400 acres, 69 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp.



